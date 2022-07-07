Submit Release
Public Input Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 14 to discuss Proposed Improvements on the intersection of ND Highway 24 and BIA 31 in Fort Yates

A Public Input Meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Long Soldier District Community Center, A.J. Agard Building, 1354 Buffalo Ave. Fort Yates, ND. 

The purpose of the Public Input Meeting is to discuss proposed improvements on the intersection of ND Highway 24 and BIA 31 in Fort Yates. This project consists of retrofitting a roundabout, installing a curb and gutter, and adding lighting to the shared-use path. This Public Input Meeting will provide an opportunity for public input. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you have regarding the project.

If unable to attend the Public Input Meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by July 29th, 2022, to James Rath, Program Manager, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 East Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0700. E-mails may also be sent to jrath@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting" in the e-mail subject heading.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or email civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

