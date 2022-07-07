Virtual Public Input Meeting available on July 14th, 2022 to receive public input and comments for proposed improvements to the Maple River Bridge on ND Hwy 18

A Virtual Public Information Meeting will be available on July 14, 2022, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on July 14th. This is not a live event.



The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments for proposed structure improvements to the Maple River Bridge. The structure is located on ND Hwy 18, approximately 8 miles north of the city of Leonard at mile marker 64.955. The project consists of landslide repair which includes adding a span to the existing structure and other incidental repairs.



The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).



For any questions, help, or to request hard copy materials please contact Randall Sandvig at rsandvig@nd.gov or at (701)328-3035.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -





