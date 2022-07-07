Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Resurfacing in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA -- A lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) between Page Terrace and Gunning Lane in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



The work is part of a PennDOT project to improve travel and safety on Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) through the Spring Mill Road intersection. The contractor will construct a new right turn lane on eastbound Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) to accommodate a dedicated right, left and thru travel lane at the Spring Mill Road intersection.

Additional improvements under the contract include upgrading traffic signals; constructing ADA compliant pedestrian facilities; milling and paving; and installing enhanced pavement markings.

In addition to the nighttime lane closure next week, Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) motorists will continue to encounter a weekday lane closure with flagging from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM between Page Terrace and Gunning Lane for various construction activities under this project.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $1,176,775 project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in Spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

