Utility Work on Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street in Northumberland Set to begin Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – A contractor working for Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. will begin a water main replacement project on Route 2023 (Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street) in Mount Carmel Borough and Mount Carmel Township next week.

Beginning on Monday, July 11, crews will be working on the roadway between Reliance Road and Route 61 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. In the event of inclement weather, work may be performed on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions with automated flagging in the work zone while work is being performed. Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

