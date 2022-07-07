Submit Release
Utility Work on Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street in Northumberland Set to begin Next Week

Montoursville, PA –  A contractor working for Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. will begin a water main replacement project on Route 2023 (Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street) in Mount Carmel Borough and Mount Carmel Township next week.

Beginning on Monday, July 11, crews will be working on the roadway between Reliance Road and Route 61 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. In the event of inclement weather, work may be performed on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions with automated flagging in the work zone while work is being performed. Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

 


