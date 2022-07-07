Drink Water USA Launches Home Delivery Offering via New Website
Conservation beverage company offers a variety of alkaline waters for California home delivery and regional retail.
When customers buy our high quality water there’s an immediate reduction to their carbon footprint”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California based beverage company Drink Water today announced the launch of its new US website, http://www.drinkwaterusa.com , where the company offers a variety of waters packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum cans and bottles for home delivery. In addition to buying carbon offsets, the company specializes in procuring and producing spring waters, mineral waters, purified waters and sodas, in a manner that eliminates carbon output from months long trips across the ocean and long haul truck rides across the country. “When customers buy our products there’s immediately a reduction to their carbon footprint” states the Founder, Isaac Blanton. “I think folks are going to like our purified alkaline water, and our well sourced spring and mineral waters – today’s offerings include two California aquifers and one in Tennessee.”
— Isaac Blanton
Using 100% recyclable bottles and cans, products from Drink Water are free of plastics and bpas. The Company believes that by offering its waters in aluminum, typically associated with packaged juices, beers, sodas and teas, it can move the needle and increase recycling rates, even in single stream communities where everything goes into one bin. “Fine waters often come from far away lands or use packaging that’s less recycled in the US market – our offering brings us good waters, in a really cool, infinitely recyclable can or bottle, without the need for unnecessary transport or carbon emissions.”
In addition to carbon cutting and boosting recycling, the company contributes to not-for-profit organizations in climate research and action, to create solutions to our global environmental challenges with every purchase.
Drink Water’s purified water boasts a 9.0+ pH through a proprietary purification and ionization process, it’s Tennessee spring rests in the Smoky Mountains, where it produces an alkaline natural spring water, and its California aquifers produce waters with great taste and natural minerals.
Today’s launch offers customers in California the opportunity to order through the company’s once a month home delivery option.
About Drink Water
Drink Water is a conservation company in the beverage business. Our company aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels in packaging and transport of beverages – encourage recycling, which reduces the quantity of materials and energy production needed to create new products – and provide a portion of gross sales to not for profit partners in impactful ocean cleanup, world changing environmental research, and transformative infrastructure projects - implementing technologies related to water in all of its essential social functions, from cooking to cleanliness – through our offering of world class fine waters and delightful sparkling sodas.
Drink Water’s Spring Waters and other beverages all travel one day’s drive from source to customer – eliminating the fossil fuel usage associated with multiple long haul truck drives across the continent and months’ long barge shipping across the oceans. The company focuses on Calcium and Magnesium in sourcing Springs and Mineral Water sources, the two most important minerals according to the WHO, and its products are all packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum, the most recycled material in the grocer, in efforts to achieve the free of plastics, circular economy. Good for You, Good for the Planet. Have a Drink.
Isaac Blanton
Drink Water
+1 310-740-6622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other