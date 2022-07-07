Slimming Tea Market to Surpass US$ 11.5 Bn, Registering 9.2% CAGR by 2032
Slimming Tea Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global slimming tea market size is expected to reach US$ 11.5 billion in 2032, growing at a stunning CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. It is expected to be valued at $7.4 billion in 2022.The increasing demand for premium health care products to maintain overall health and wellness is likely to increase demand for slimming tea in the near future.
Weight Loss Associated with the Slimming Tea Consumption is driving the Global Market for the Slimming Tea
Market for the slimming tea is driven by the increased demand for the premium health products for health benefits in the developed nations such as U.S., U.K., Japan, Australia, Germany, etc. According to the WHO analysis 60% to 85% of the population in these countries led sedentary lifestyle. The lack of required physical activity on daily basis is leading to serious health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases.
With the increasing prevalence of these diseases, health concerns and health consciousness among the urban population has increased. This health concerned population, since lack of time, is preferring healthy diet over exercise to stay healthy, which includes consumption of slimming tea. Slimming tea consumption to maintain weight and reduce the risk of health problems is producing promising opportunity in the global market of slimming tea.
Slimming tea is available in the market in various flavors with the hint of fruit such as orange, lemon, raspberry, blueberry, etc. These various fruit flavours provide choice option to the consumer. Various slimming tea products in the market are sugar-free and caffeine-free, which adds value to the product and attracts more tea consumer base. Other factors that boost the market of the slimming tea, are the supply side drivers such as low cost of manufacturing, emergence of various small and medium manufacturers in the tea producing countries.
Slimming Tea Market: Regional Analysis
The market for the slimming tea has increased opportunity in the European and North American region, including countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, etc. The opportunity in these countries is majorly for health benefits associated with tea consumption. Whereas, in China, South Korea, India and other Asian countries, the consumption of slimming tea is more, accounting major share in the global slimming tea market. This consumption trend is attributed to the long-standing culture of tea in the Asian countries and high production of tea by the Asian countries.
Slimming Tea Market: Key Participants
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the slimming tea market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Slimming Tea Market Segmentation
The slimming tea market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, types, and distribution channel.
On the basis of form, the slimming tea market can be segmented as:
Loose
Tea Bags
On the basis of nature, the slimming tea market can be segmented as:
Organic
Conventional
On the basis of end use, the slimming tea market can be segmented as:
Green Tea
White Tea
Oolong Tea
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the slimming tea market can be segmented as:
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Online Retailers
Specialty Stores
Mass Grocery Stores
