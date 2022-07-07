Using UVC Light to Reduce Risk and Cost of Hospital Operations
Traditional methods of sanitization and disinfecting have been found to be inferior and wasteful.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world changed by a global pandemic, the need for fast, efficient, and safe disinfection is unquestionable. As the modern world better understands the risks of microbial contamination, more emphasis is being placed on using the best possible methods to reduce the risks associated with surface disinfection of shared equipment. Traditional methods of sanitization and disinfecting have been found to be inferior and wasteful.
This is particularly relevant in medical settings, where there is both a higher risk of contamination and a pressing need to be mindful of budgetary issues. Cleanbox uses patented ultra-violet C (UVC) LED technology to provide a solution to both of these issues. Using a UVC sanitizer box to clean shared equipment is a highly effective and safe method of sanitization. It significantly reduces waste in comparison to other cleaning methods. With UVC LED technology, resources and time are saved through a process that substantially improves the sanitization process.
Using a Cleanbox UVC Sanitizer Box
Patented LED Light Technology
This patented LED light technology utilizes UVC light as an advanced decontamination method for shared equipment, including face masks and stethoscopes. UVC's 250nm - 280nm radiation disrupts the DNA chain so reduplication is not possible. Exposed microorganisms are unable to reproduce and are destroyed. UVC LED technology advances beyond the capability of UVC bulbs due to higher and more specific frequencies, making it more effective in fighting pathogens.
Simple Operating Procedures
In 60 seconds, equipment can be sanitized using the simple standard operating procedures. Face masks can be sanitized in 120 seconds with the Cleandefense Product line. Users operating the system only need to load in the desired item and start the cleaning process, significantly reducing the amount of effort and possible human error. This highly effective process kills 99.999% of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, but is safe for human use.
Health Risks of Conventional Cleaning Methods
Inefficient Chemical Cleaning
Shared equipment and surfaces in hospital settings are most commonly disinfected using liquid-based methods, such as sprays and wipes. While this method is adequate for smooth and flat surfaces, objects with less accessible areas, such as keyboards, are much more challenging to adequately clean.
This runs the risk of user error, which may lead to contamination when equipment has not been sufficiently cleaned. Additionally, it can be difficult to track whether the equipment has been sanitized, and cleaning may be unintentionally skipped, leading to contamination.
Exposure to Chemicals
Another risk to consider is the repeated exposure of hospital patients and staff to chemicals during these sanitization procedures. While cleaning processes are necessary to reduce the risk of microbial contamination, unintended health consequences from chemical exposure may come about in the future. A concern about repeated use of chemical disinfectants is the risk of cancer and other conditions that may be revealed later on. These risks indicate a need for better and safer cleaning protocols.
UVC Light Technology to Reduce Risk
Consistently Clean
UVC light is a highly effective and safe technology that ensures a high degree of sanitization without the risk involved with liquid chemicals. In one minute, hospital surfaces and equipment can be rid of 99.999% of contaminants. This includes bacteria, fungi, and viruses, such as SARS-Cov2. UVC light technology targets the surface of the object and eliminates the risk of missing hard-to-reach areas, which is common in liquid-based cleaning methods.
Safe to Use
UVC light, which is in the 207-222 nm range, is also a safer level of ultraviolet light when used around the eyes and skin. While conventional cleaning practices make it difficult to avoid exposure to dangerous chemicals, sanitization with UVC light does not involve the use of any chemicals. It is completed by a standardized machine with the push of a button rather than by an individual, further reducing any risk of exposure.
Costs of Conventional Cleaning Methods
Wasted Material
In a hospital setting, it is vital that funds not be spent on inferior or wasteful products. Current procedures require liquid chemicals which must be constantly replenished. With the frequent sanitization required of a medical setting, this cost incurred is significant. These cleaning measures may also require wipes that must be discarded after use. The constant replenishing and disposing of towels or wipes for cleaning purposes is wasteful and impactful on the budget of a medical facility.
Damage to Equipment
Leftover residue from traditional cleaning methods can potentially damage costly medical-grade equipment. With repeated use of liquid chemicals, medical supplies can rapidly degrade over time. This damage can reduce the length of time that these materials can be used. With the high cost of specialized medical equipment, it is of the utmost importance that gentle but effective cleaning strategies be used.
UVC Light Technology to Reduce Cost
Reduced Waste
With UVC LED light technology, there is no need for wasteful liquid chemicals or disposable wipes. In 60 seconds, equipment is successfully sanitized without producing the waste of conventional methods. Using UVC light technology instead of wipes greatly reduces the amount of PPE waste as well. Hospitals no longer need to discard their used masks as UVC light technology can sanitize masks for another use in only 120 seconds. This significant reduction in materials used leads to a decrease in costs.
Optimize Time
Another wasted commodity during cleaning with chemicals and wipes is time spent by staff sanitizing. With only the effort of putting the item in and pressing a button, equipment is efficiently sanitized, freeing staff to complete other tasks. With the amount of cleaning required in the medical field, it is vital that medical professionals spend their time on their work, rather than cleaning. Using this automated technology frees individuals to complete the work that really matters without being concerned about cleaning procedures.
Protect Equipment
Lengthy testing has shown that UVC light technology will not cause damage to plastics or glass when it is used according to standard operating procedures. Unlike sanitization with harsh chemicals, products can be decontaminated without fear of reducing the longevity of expensive medical equipment or shared protective equipment. Less replacement of equipment and materials reduces the operating costs of a hospital.
UVC LED Light Technology in a Hospital Setting
Outdated Methods
Liquid chemicals and disposable wipes have been shown to be inferior products for sanitizing shared tools. There is a large chance of human error in cleaning with liquid chemicals, which makes it highly likely that products are being left with contaminants. There are also concerning health effects possible with this methodology.
Best Practice for Hygiene
Effectiveness, safety, and waste reduction are imperative features in a hospital setting that seeks to optimize funds and protect the well-being of the individuals it employs and serves. A global pandemic has shown a spotlight on currently accepted cleaning practices and made it vital to evaluate and optimize the way equipment is taken care of. The highest standard of cleanliness is a necessity in the medical setting.
UVC light technology has made it possible to quickly sanitize equipment with a much higher degree of cleanliness. It is safe for human use and does not require harsh chemicals or wasteful wipes. In the medical setting, the highest standards for cleaning and safety are a necessity. The optimal choice is using UVC LED light technology for fast, efficient, and safe cleaning without waste. Find more information about this effective and safe technology at Cleanbox Technology.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
