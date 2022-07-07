The Success Awards: the winner is Aleo Christopher from iSwiss
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Aleo Christopher, CEO of iSwiss, a swiss based deposit company, the winner of this edition of iSuccess Awards that took place a few days ago in the prestigious setting of the Bucharest Castle. A four-day event in which the most important international entrepreneurs and investors competed for the prestigious prize. From cinema to marketing, from financial services to manufacturing, entrepreneurs from over 35 countries have reached Bucharest to attend the prestigious annual I Success Awards.
An exceptional jury, which this year included, among other things, the English director Anthony Hickox, son of the well-known Anne V. Coates, Academy Award winner, was asked to choose the best entrepreneurs of the year distinguished for innovation and leadership in their markets.
Aleo Christopher was recognized as the leader in the financial sector for creating the first global Swiss fintech offering payment, custody, securitization and insurance services. The iSwiss brand - reads the motivation of the prize - has managed to combine the premium services of a Swiss depository company with a mass international clients, bringing elite services, such as securitization, to small and medium-sized enterprises that hadn’t access to premium services limited for large business groups.
iSwiss has contributed to a democratization of global financial services by allowing access to capital by a wide range of subjects with subsequent investments in the real economy and the creation of a virtuous circle for comunity.
iSwiss combines the fintech services offered on the online channel with a network of boutiques for personalized advice already present in Dubai, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Romania and Monaco and with others in the process of opening. In Italy, iSwiss operates with a microcredit company, Credios, while in Romania it has recently concluded the acquisition of the consumer finance company ALVA IFN, one of the oldest and most historic financial companies in the country that has changed its name to iSwiss Credit SA.
"We are very satisfied with this recognition by Forbes I Success Awards - comments Aleo Christopher warmly - but we are aware that a lot of work awaits us to live up to the expectations that investors have placed in us.
We are witnessing a revolution in the international financial system that is pressing international banking groups in favor of fintechs and we want to be the protagonists. Today, the average user wants to have all online services without leaving home. As he is used to ordering food online, shopping on Amazon or booking a taxi with an app so he expects to order a debit card from his phone, ask for a loan in chat or buy an insurance policy by email and to do all this in strict compliance with anti-money laundering and security rules.
Switzerland - which has always been the largest financial deposit in the world - must adapt to be competitive on the global financial market and not lose its role in favor of emerging competitors. It takes courage, innovation and even audacity to propose new services to intercept the needs that the customer does not yet know he can satisfy. That what is innovation for us "concludes Aleo.
The next edition of The Success Awards will be held in Monte Carlo in collaboration with Forbes.
Aleo Christopher
Aleo Christopher
iSwiss A.G.
info@iswiss.ch