Update: Mario Sarceno Pulls Out Of Outbrand Acquisition by Establish PR

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced in April, Establish PR was in the works of acquiring Outbrand, merging the two PR companies.

After one month of being a part of Establish's operations, Outbrand Founder Mario Sarceno made the final decision that the companies were not going to merge.

"Anyone with the heart of an entrepreneur knows what it's like to build something that is truly your own - the thrill of creating something that didn't exist, the excitement of piecing together abstract appendages to create a greater whole, impacting the lives of others who are out to make their own impact. My work isn't finished."

"At first, I truly believed that merging what I've created with another company was what was going to increase the impact Outbrand was making on the lives of entrepreneurs," shares Sarceno.

"However, I eventually realized that merging actually was not the route to take."

Since May, Outbrand and Mario Sarceno have not been a part of Establish PR.

Media Contact:

Outbrand

clients@outbrand.co