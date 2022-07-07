Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,823 in the last 365 days.

The highly anticipated Fabulosa collection from the team who brought you Bohemia

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT enthusiasts on the Solana and Ethereum blockchain are gearing up for one of summer's highly anticipated mints, Fabulosa. The collection is brought to you by the team of Bohemia, an established and well-known Solana project.

Fabulosa brings a much-needed innovation to the raffle meta loved by the NFT community by offering a state-of-the-art gamified raffle application. Holders can configure and cast magical spells, allowing them to win epic and life-changing rewards from the Magical Treasury.

The Fabulosas are created by Bohemia’s artist GringoGrass, who is already known for creating the compelling art for the Bohemia collection. He has now stepped up his game and created a collection that takes generative art to a whole other level.

The Fabulosas represent mythical animals created by merging all different types of animals into one. Depending on how you look at the Fabulosas, you will discover more and more mythical animals.

Wanna learn more about Fabulosa and Bohemia? Have a look at their socials listed below.

Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it. 


Social Links:
Website Fabulosa: https://www.fabulosa.io/
Website Bohemia: https://www.bohemia.gallery/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BohemiaArtFair
Discord: https://discord.gg/bohemia 


Media Contact:

Mitch Wood

Max at bohmia.gallery

Primary Logo

You just read:

The highly anticipated Fabulosa collection from the team who brought you Bohemia

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.