Essential Oil Containers Market to Witness Robust CAGR of 9.3% during forecast period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Essential oil containers act as barriers between essential oil products and the external environment. They reduce the threat of degrading agents like hazardous gasses, sunlight, and moisture, and thus help to extend the shelf life of essential oil products

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The essential oil container market is expected to register a healthy CAGR range of 7.5% to 9.5% during the assessment period of 2022-2032. Pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, food and beverages, and chemicals markets have increasingly contributed to the rising demand for essential oils. This is, in turn, a major factor responsible for expanding the essential oil container market.



Extracted from aromatic plants and coupled with certain chemicals, essential oils are gaining incredible traction in aromatherapy. Essential oils are known for their strong flavor, fragrance, and medicinal properties. However, due to their volatile and highly vulnerable to deterioration properties, essential oils need to be handled and stored with care.

This is where containers play a crucial role. Essential oil containers protect the oil from the external environment. By reducing exposure to moisture and sunlight, essential oil containers help extend the shelf life of the product and maintain its quality. Generally, bottles and jars are the primary container types for essential oils.

Request Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9167

Multiple industries contribute to the rising demand for essential oil containers. Availability of safe and recyclable containers as well as containers of varying capacity aid in the global market growth for essential oil containers.

“Adoption of alternative medicine is increasing sales of essential oils which will boost the market for essential oil containers over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

End-use industries are expected to bolster the essential oil container market.

Oxidation and polymerization processes triggered by external factors lead to loss of quality and pharmacological properties of essential oils. This primarily drives sales of essential oil containers.

Bottles will remain the most widely accepted essential oil containers.

Asia Pacific essential oil container market will present a significantly high CAGR.

China and India are lucrative markets for the essential oil container market in the region.

The U.S and Canada spend huge amounts on pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetic products. This will gain momentum for the essential oil container market.

Competitive Landscape

Guangzhou Jiaxing Glass Products Co., Ltd., G. Glass Factory, Carow Packaging, Inc., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc. The Grasse Fragrance Co., Baralan International S.p.A., Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd, and Hangzhou 3 Star Craftwork Glass Co., Ltd. among others are some of the leaders in the essential oil containers market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, the leading players in the essential oil container market are invested in introducing new and innovative essential oil containers into the global market so as to expand their product portfolio. Partnerships, strategic product pricing, and establishing bases in promising markets are strategies that these market leaders engage in.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9167

More Insights into the Essential Oil Containers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global essential oil container market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market prospect, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on material type(glass, plastic), product type(bottle, jars), closing style(caps, droppers, horizontal dropper, vertical dropper, pump dispenser, others), capacity(up to 20 ml, 20 ml to 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml, 100 ml to 200 ml, above 200 ml), end use(cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, household, chemicals, others) and region.

Future Market Insight study reveals that the Asia Pacific and North America carry significant market potential for essential oil containers. A keen proclivity towards Ayurveda and aromatherapy positions countries like India and China as potential markets for essential oil containers. These regions are also the major producers of essential oils across the world. Thus India and China are perfect markets for essential oil containers.

Canada and the U.S. are countries that recorded high spending on personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. This promotes the sales of essential oil containers in the North American market.

The containers are made from high-quality raw materials like plastic and glass. Bottles and jars are the primary product types of the essential oil container market. However, of the two, bottles still remain the preferred choice of essential oil container across multiple industries.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9167



Key Segments Profiled in the Essential Oil Containers Industry Survey

By Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

By Product Type:

Bottle

Jars

By Closing Style:

Caps

Droppers

Horizontal Dropper

Vertical Dropper

Pump Dispenser

Others

By Capacity:

Upto 20 ml

20 ml to 50 ml

50 ml to 100 ml

100 ml to 200 ml

Above 200 ml





By End Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Household

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End Users/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

About FMI – Packaging

The Packaging unit of FMI presents a precise and factual analysis of the packaging industry. This thorough research covers the manufacturing, production, retailing, and distribution of products to supply-demand-trade assessment, and relevant advancements occurring in the packaging industry.

Top Reports Related To Packaging

Plastic Resins Market Size: Plastic Resins Market by Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Semiconductor Packaging Market Share: Semiconductor Packaging Market by Material, Technology, End Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Trends: Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market By Material Type, Thickness, Coating Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Slotted Containers Market Analysis: Slotted Containers Market by Product Type, Technology, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 to 2032

Bag Clips Market Outlook: Bag Clips Market By Material, Product Type, Size, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cast Stretch Films Market Forecast: Cast Stretch Films Market By Material Type, Thickness, Layer Type, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

4-Loop FIBC Market Sales: 4-Loop FIBC Market by Form, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

2 Loop FIBC Bags Market Value: 2 Loop FIBC Bags Market by Size, Packaging, Application, Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Vapor Barrier Films Market Demand: Vapor Barrier Films Market By Material, Thickness, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Anti-corrosion Bags Market Type: Anti-corrosion Bags Market by Product Type, Layer, Application, Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

For More Info @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/06/2475255/0/en/Shipping-Tapes-Market-Value-to-Grow-by-Almost-US-27-6-Billion-during-2022-2032.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/essential-oil-containers-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports