Global Indonesia Skin Care Products Market Is Expected to Reach $18.82 Billion by 2030: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia skin care products market generated$9.10 billion in 2018, and is projected reach $18.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in consciousness about appearance, personal well-being, and grooming among people, rise in the exposure with international skin care brands and cosmetics, and surge in the women population are expected to drive the growth of the global Indonesia skin care products market. On the other hand, irritations and inflammations caused by overuse of cosmetic products are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However,significant upsurge in the adoption of naturally-derived skin care products is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the Indonesia skin care products market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns led to the closure of all sorts of salon and spa services around the world, due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, the demand for cosmetic and skin care products declined significantly during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the Indonesia skin care products market based on type, demographic, age group, sales channel and region.

Based on demographics, the female segment held the largest market share in 2018, garnering aroundthree-fifths of the global market. The male segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the generation X segment held the majority market share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The millennial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the supermarket/ hypermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2018, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The online sales channel segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the Indonesia skin care products market report include L'Oréal Group, PT Martina BertoTbk, Mandom Brands, Kino Indonesia, Unilever Indonesia, Wardah, Procter & Gamble Company, MustikaRatu, Beiersdorf AG, and Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

