The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is Expected to Reach Approximately USD 71 Billion by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight

Global Ophthalmic Devices market is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of myopia and growing geriatric population base which has resulted in the increased prevalence of ocular diseases of different etiologies, increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries, and technical innovation in product development which are expected to increase in the product demand thereby contributing in the growth of the ophthalmic devices market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

DelveInsight's Ophthalmic Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Ophthalmic Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Ophthalmic Devices Market scenario.

Some of the salient features of the Ophthalmic Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Ophthalmic Devices Market during the forecasted period.

Key Ophthalmic Devices companies proactively working in the market include ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, HOYA Corporation, Bausch & Laumb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, Alcon Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Hanita Lenses, Takagi Seiko, STAAR Surgical and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market was valued at USD 55.91 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 71.23 Billion by 2027.

in 2021, growing at a during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach by 2027. In October 2021, NIDEK CO LTD. launched the Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model.

launched the a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model. In October 2021, iCare USA received the 510k approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their EIDON Ultra-Widefield Lens module which is capable of capturing 120 degrees images of the retina in a single shot or in mosaic function mode, images up to 200 degrees.

received the 510k approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their which is capable of capturing 120 degrees images of the retina in a single shot or in mosaic function mode, images up to 200 degrees. In May 2021, Essilor International received product approval from the US FDA for their product Essilor Stellest which is a spectacle lens developed for the correction of myopia and slowing down myopia progression in children.

Ophthalmic Devices Overview

Ophthalmic devices help in the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases by helping in the visualization of the anatomy of the eye and treating the indication by being utilized in different aspects of disease diagnosis and treatment.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Ophthalmic Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Ophthalmic Devices market and is expected to hold its position during the forecasted period. This domination is owing to significant growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cataracts due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and the aging population, rising government initiatives regarding creating awareness about ocular diseases are expected to aid in the growth of the North America Ophthalmic Devices Market. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and new product approvals will also propel the Ophthalmic Devices market growth in this region.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Dynamics

The demand for Ophthalmic Devices is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of myopia has shown to heighten the risk for other ocular complications such as retinal detachment, cataracts, and glaucoma. Therefore, the rising prevalence of myopias across the globe is further expected to aid in the increasing demand for ophthalmic devices, thereby boosting the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. Moreover, technological advancements such as improvements in imaging chips and computer processing power have been instrumental in bringing about major advances in imaging of the eye. The integration of artificial intelligence with ophthalmic devices has been another technological advancement that has been beneficial for practitioners in disease diagnoses and treatment. In addition to that, the growing geriatric population base has resulted in the increased prevalence of ocular diseases of different etiologies, an increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries, and technical innovation in product development which are expected to increase the product demand thereby contributing to the growth of the Ophthalmic Devices market.

However, limitations associated with equipment such as the susceptibility of image quality to media opacities, motion artifact and image processing, and the presentation of false color along with the limited availability of skilled professionals specifically in emerging economies may prove to be challenging factors for the ophthalmic devices market growth.

Scope of the Ophthalmic Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2027

2021-2027 Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Surgical Devices [Phacoemulsification Devices, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Vitrectomy Systems, Excimer Lasers, Photocoagulation Lasers, and Others], Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices [Optical Coherence Tomography Systems, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Cameras, Slit Lamps, Corneal Topography Systems, and Others], Lenses [Intraocular Lenses, Contact Lenses {Soft Contact Lenses, Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses}, Spectacle Lenses, and Others], and Others

Surgical Devices [Phacoemulsification Devices, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Vitrectomy Systems, Excimer Lasers, Photocoagulation Lasers, and Others], Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices [Optical Coherence Tomography Systems, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Cameras, Slit Lamps, Corneal Topography Systems, and Others], Lenses [Intraocular Lenses, Contact Lenses {Soft Contact Lenses, Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses}, Spectacle Lenses, and Others], and Others Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Glaucoma, Cataract, Retinopathies, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Myopia, and Others

Glaucoma, Cataract, Retinopathies, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Myopia, and Others Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Home Care

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Home Care Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Key Ophthalmic Devices Companies: ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, HOYA Corporation, Bausch & Laumb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, Alcon Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Hanita Lenses, Takagi Seiko, STAAR Surgical and others.

ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, HOYA Corporation, Bausch & Laumb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, Alcon Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Hanita Lenses, Takagi Seiko, STAAR Surgical and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market was valued at USD 55.91 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 71.23 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Ophthalmic Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Ophthalmic Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ophthalmic Devices Market 7 Ophthalmic Devices Market Layout 8 Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ophthalmic Devices Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

