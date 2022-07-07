Spry Dental Defense System and Parent Xlear to Sponsor Free Concert
Ongoing Community Support is Mission for Nation’s Leading Xylitol BrandAMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xlear, Inc., the national leader in xylitol-based hygiene and wellness products, today announced its dental defense system brand, Spry, will sponsor a free concert 6-8p Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Shops at Riverwoods gazebo in Provo, Utah. The event will feature Geneva Road, Robbie Law, and Newport George.
“We’re pleased to sponsor yet another free public event in Utah Valley,” states Nate Jones, CEO for Xlear. “Music can be very therapeutic, which parallels Spry and Xlear’s commitment to healthy living and improved hygiene.”
Loaded with decades of musical moxie, Geneva Road is a Utah Valley band playing an eclectic mix of rock and blues. Classic rock is the focus with a dash of 80's 90's and more current songs that rock!
Spry is also sponsoring the upcoming Spry Come Together Festival Aug 19-20 at the Orem City center park. This 2-day event with 20+ bands is expected to draw thousands of fans looking for family- friendly free entertainment. More information is available at www.utahliveconcerts.org.
Xlear® is the leading manufacturer of xylitol-based hygiene products in North America. Xlear nasal hygiene and Spry dental defense products are currently sold in over 50,000 pharmacies, grocery stores, and online in 40 countries worldwide.
Germs enter and spread through the body from a few places, the most common of which are the nose and mouth. Though we need to pay attention to cleaning our noses (most definitely!), making sure your mouth is clean is especially important for your health, and the health of others. If you don’t attend to your oral hygiene, the bacteria and viruses that enter your mouth can spread to other parts of your body quite easily.
