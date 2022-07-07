Get To Know The Beonair Network of Media Schools; We Unlock Potential
Beonair Network of Media Schools Launches Weekly Newsletter
I knew my life would change once I walked through the doors of the school. I feel honored to have received the training from the amazing instructors that are TOP industry leaders. My confidence grows!”DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experience that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum.
— Liz Soler, Recent Graduate of Miami Media School
Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes. Through the accreditation process, all students are ensured of the quality and integrity of our schools, programs, and their academic success.
Our story began 36 years ago when a former Rock n’ Roll DJ, a lifelong broadcaster, started the Ohio Center for Broadcasting (Ohio Media School) in Cleveland, Ohio. New technology created an urgent need to train for entry-level jobs. Expansion led to Cincinnati and Chicago, and upon request from state officials, another school opened in the Denver area in 2002. In 2008 we opened Columbus, in 2010, downtown Chicago and finally Miami in 2013. Our name evolved to Media Schools as the industry grew and the lines between Radio and Television are no longer delineated. Our schools are still owned by our founder Robert Mills. Nancy Rodriguez, CEO, assumed her role in 2015 and continues to oversee the Beonair Network of Media Schools with the same passion and commitment that drives our dedication to student success.
Our programs continue to offer hands-on training with a brand promise to “learn from a pro to be a pro.” The opportunity to learn hands-on from instructors who are themselves professionals in the industry sets our programs apart. Each campus is equipped with various studios where students spend much of their class time practicing their skills while working collaboratively on projects they can use in their media portfolios.
The enthusiasm and devotedness of our instructors and staff and the industry partnerships that are developed in the communities we serve bring enriched experiences to our students and graduates. The real-time experience gained while interning at site locations also teaches the importance of building a professional network while gaining confidence in their ability in the workplace. These internships are what sets our graduates apart as they enter the employment landscape and make our students the preferred choice of hiring managers in the industry.
With Program Advisory Boards made up of industry professionals within each community, our curriculum is reviewed bi-annually to ensure we are training our students to meet industry needs. Additionally, students are encouraged to showcase their work by entering local, state, and national competitions. Our students have received a multitude of Telly Awards as well as national recognition by the Intercollegiate Broadcast System as a Collegiate operator of 20+ internet radio stations that comprise the Beonair Network.
With interest in civic-mindedness, our students are well prepared to be good community partners and, most importantly, graduate career-ready. With a full-time Career Services Department at each campus and a National Employer Representative for the network, our graduates work on their career development and course curriculum. Our graduates continue to build their legacy in the broadcast media industry, with alumni currently employed across the USA. Our Alumni Network is active in mentorship, provides internship and employment opportunities, and many alumni return to campus as part of our professional speaker series and workshops.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools continue to produce the next generation of broadcasting and media professionals and are doing so with excellence in education, professional development, and real-time internship experience.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools invites you to take a glimpse inside our Beonair Network National Newsletter and meet our amazing Media Makers!
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+1 216-503-5900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other