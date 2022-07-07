Palm Beach County Commission Candidate Michelle Oyola McGovern Surpasses 50 LOCAL Dist. 6/PBC, Florida Endorsements
EINPresswire.com/ -- Including the latest additions to her supporter list, Michelle Oyola McGovern has surpassed 50 endorsements from current and former LOCAL elected officials, community leaders, and trusted civic organizations. The list released today now includes representatives from EVERY municipality in District 6, and every major bordering municipality. Michelle is putting together a broad coalition, and this is reflected in the diverse local support she is receiving.
"Having the support of over 50 local elected officials, community leaders, and organizations is a testament to my unique background, broad knowledge of the ENTIRE District AND our positive grassroots campaign focusing on solutions instead of politics. Throughout my career, I dedicated myself to getting results that positively impact people's lives, especially their quality of life right here in Palm Beach County. I will bring this same locally focused, passionate approach to the County Commission," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Here is a full list of Michelle's endorsements:
District 6
• US Congresswoman Lois Frankel
• US Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
• US Congressman Ted Deutch (Prev. Rep. Dist. 6)
• Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay (Dist. 6)
• State Senator Tina Polsky
• Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
• School Board Member Marcia Andrews
• Wellington Vice Mayor Michael Drahos
• Wellington Councilwoman Tanya Siskind
• Wellington Councilman Michael Napoleone
• Wellington Councilman John McGovern
• Former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster
• Former Wellington Mayor Tom Wenham
• Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis
• Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto
• Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson
• Belle Glade Vice Mayor Joaquin Almazan
• Belle Glade Commissioner Mary Ross Wilkerson
• Belle Glade Commissioner Kenny Berry
• South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles
• Pahokee Mayor Keith W. Babb
• Westlake Mayor JohnPaul “JP” O’Connor
• Westlake Vice Mayor Greg Langowski
• Westlake Councilwoman Pilar Valle Ron
• Former Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long Robinson
• Loxahatchee Groves Councilwoman Phillis Maniglia
• Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Joseph Anderson
• Rabbi Amy Rader & former State Senator Kevin Rader
• Former State Senator Jeff Clemens
• Former State Representative Joseph Gibbons
• West Boynton Beach Community Leader Beth Rappaport
Local Organizations
• Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA)
• Economic Council of Palm Beach County
• Ruth’s List
• BIZPAC of Palm Beach County
• Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches
• Associated General Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter
Palm Beach County / Florida
• Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book
• School Board Member Karen Brill
• School Board Member Alexandria Ayala
• School Board Member Erica Whitfield
• Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores
• Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Chelsea Reed
• Palm Beach Gardens Vice Mayor Rachelle Litt
• West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James
• West Palm Beach City Commission President, Commissioner Christy Fox
• West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert
• West Palm Beach City Commissioner Shalonda Warren
• West Palm Beach City Commissioner Joseph Peduzzi
• North Palm Beach Mayor Deborah Searcy
• Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga
• Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Angela Cruz
• Boynton Beach Commissioner Aimee Kelley
• St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky
• Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner
Distinctions
• Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate
Learn more about Michelle and her vision for Palm Beach County: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
