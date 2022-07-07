Trade Management Software Market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032, Transportation & Logistics to remain Key Application Area - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American market for trade management is anticipated to account for over 2/5th of the global total. Asia Pacific is a highly opportunity market, with an expected growth rate of 10.3%. Transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow with 10.6% CAGR during 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the trade management software market is expected to grow at a value of 10.9% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2032. Trade management software enables businesses to improve their sales and increase the ROI of their marketing spending from manufacturer to wholesaler to retailer, and finally to the consumer.



Importers and exporters can also use trade management software to help them manage international trade difficulties. Furthermore, in today's compliance-driven and security-conscious market, they help decrease the risks and control the expenses involved with international trade. These will be the primary drivers of this market.

As the volume of worldwide trade grows, so does the need for better global logistics and cargo tracking. Trade management software includes capabilities that assist traders and businesses in reducing supply chain and compliance risk. It connects importers and exporters to their international suppliers, logistics providers, brokers, and carriers. Companies can also use the software to maintain visibility and monitor cross-border transactions. The programme decreases risk and aids in the effective control and management of imports-exports, as well as regulatory and legal rules, by automating the coordination of cross-border transactions.

Furthermore, the significant increase in worldwide traffic as a result of expanding globalization, as well as the creation of new trade routes, will help satisfy the increased freight transport demand growth in the coming decades. The additional marine, barge, and rail routes will contribute to such demand growth while also altering trade flows and logistical tactics. Organizations can use trade management software to optimize the usage of new trade routes. Furthermore, the integration of technologies like AI, ML, IoT, and others is paving the way for connected logistics, which is expected to drive the demand for trade management software even further.

During the projected period, APAC is expected to lead the worldwide trade management software market. APAC comprises various growing countries that are seeing tremendous growth in their own manufacturing sectors; the region has evolved into a worldwide manufacturing powerhouse. China, along with other developing countries like India, South Korea, and Vietnam, is enticing a lot of businesses to relocate their low- to medium-skilled manufacturing operations to neighbouring countries with lower-cost labor.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global trade management software market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 1.2 Billion

By component, the solutions segment took 35% of the global trade management software market share in 2021

By deployment type, the cloud segment acquired a market size of 28% in 2021.

Transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow with 10.6% CAGR during 2022-2032.

Asia Pacific to be a highly opportunistic market, expected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR

Over 2/5th of the global trade management market revenue will be contributed by North America

“As global trade operations multiply, importers and exporters are relying on trade management software to strengthen communication with trade partners and manage global trade operation, thus bolstering market prospects in the future,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In 2021, Oracle partnered with Pharmaniaga Berhad. Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga) has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to improve logistical operations for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Malaysia. Pharmaniaga can improve the efficiency and security of its logistics operations by adopting Oracle Cloud SCM to automate planning and execution processes and receive real-time shipment analytics.

SAP Hong Kong and consulting behemoth Deloitte collaborated in 2021 to bring major benefits to cross-border trade firms. Deloitte, in collaboration with SAP, offers one-stop end-to-end global trade services, including SAP GTS-enabled Smart GTS.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global trade management software market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component Types (services, solutions), by deployment (on-premise, cloud), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), by vertical (Transportation And Logistics, Government And Public, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing, Consumer, Goods And Retail, Energy Utilities, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Trade Management Software Market Report

Trade Management Software Market by Component:

Trade Management Software Solutions

Trade Management Software Services

Trade Management Software Market by Deployment:

On-premise Trade Management Software

Cloud based Trade Management Software

Trade Management Software Market by Organization Size:

Trade Management Software for SMEs

Trade Management Software for Large Enterprises

Trade Management Software Market by Vertical:

Trade Management Software for Transportation and Logistics

Trade Management Software for Government and Public

Trade Management Software for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Trade Management Software for Aerospace and Defense

Trade Management Software for Manufacturing

Trade Management Software for Consumer Goods and Retail

Trade Management Software for Energy Utilities

Trade Management Software for Other Verticals

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The Technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Trade Management Software

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Trade Management Software Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Trade Management Software Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

