Wearable ECG Monitors Market Players Are Introducing Data Analytics Technology To Improve Patient Monitoring And Care As Per The Business Research Company's Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wearable ECG monitors market, healthcare service providers are increasingly using the data provided by medical devices to improve patient monitoring and overall care quality. The integration of medical device data with electronic medical records (EMR) to improve transparency and collaborations is gaining prominence among wearable ECG monitors industry trends. Hospitals that are becoming paperless and using the EMR to retrieve patient reports and data like ECGs now need an easy IT interface, interoperability, and digitally saved waveforms. As consumer wearables are becoming more common, patient data volumes are increasing, and companies are investing in deploying data management, warehousing, and security technologies. An example of wearable technology with analytics is the Wellue DuoEK Wearable EKG Monitor. It is a handheld and wearable device. The gadget can be placed on the fingers, thigh, or wrapped around the user's chest. For up to 15 minutes, the gadget captures the heartbeat and stores up to 10 sessions, or the user can download the Wellue app to keep an infinite number of sessions for free.



The global wearable ECG monitors market size is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%. The global wearable ECG devices market size is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare technology company that provides ambulatory electrocardiogram ("ECG") monitoring products. Its portfolio includes the Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose cardiac arrhythmias. The company employs around 1,700 people globally. iRhythm was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US. iRhythm Technologies’ growth strategy focuses on innovation in cardiac monitoring to improve the level of cardiac care for healthcare providers and patients. For instance, in May 2021, the company announced two new 510K FDA clearances, for a new and upgraded design for its flagship monitor and updated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new Zio monitor is intended to significantly improve patient comfort by being smaller and 50% lighter than the current generation for patients to wear. Furthermore, the next-generation AI improves rhythm and diagnosis accuracy and aids medical professionals in effectively identifying, diagnosing, and treating a variety of serious arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation.

Major players in the wearable ECG monitor market are Apple, GE Healthcare, Withings, Samsung, QardioCore, AliveCor, Fitbit, Welch Allyn, Philips Healthcare, and CardioNet.

This global wearable ECG monitors market analysis report is segmented by type into wired, wireless; by application into atrial fibrillation, angina, atherosclerosis, cardiac dysrhythmia, Congestive Heart Failures (CHF), coronary artery disease, heart attack, bradycardia, tachycardia; by grade into consumer, clinical; by sales channel into online, pharmacy.

Western Europe was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitor market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the global wearable ECG monitors market. The regions covered in the global wearable ECG monitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

