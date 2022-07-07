FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, July 7, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ONONDAGA AND CORTLAND COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Onondaga and Cortland counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Monday, July 11, in Manlius, Saturday, July 16, in Homer and Wednesday, July 27, in Fayetteville.

When: Monday, July 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Manlius Police Department, 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue, Manlius

For more information, contact Ken Hatter at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Homer Fire Department, 45 South Main Street, Homer

For more information, contact ReBecca Smith at (607) 758-5509 or [email protected].

When: Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Green Lakes State Parks, 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville

For more information, contact Ken Hatter at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

