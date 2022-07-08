HGI Remodeling Celebrates Decade of Helping Homeowners Transform Living Spaces
HGI Remodeling is an award-winning home service company in Houston, specializing in bathroom and kitchen remodeling
Very happy with the outcome of my kitchen and bathroom remodel. Good service and fair prices. Will use again. Thank you!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A functional and modular kitchen is often on the to-do list of homeowners. However, they often postpone designing their living spaces due to reasons like higher costs, impact on their daily routines, and due to lack of knowledge of how to engage more affordable & efficient home remodeling companies in the vicinity. For instance, a common misconception is that a bathroom redesign can mean a big bill to boot and massive overhauls and that everything must be torn out and redone. Therefore, many homeowners get overwhelmed when thinking about remodeling their property. However, a solution often lies in finding out a local contractor who can provide quicker, more affordable solutions. For instance, for homeowners seeking nearby companies for whole home remodeling in Spring and Montgomery, a Google search for nearby businesses can help. There is every chance of finding prominent Old Spring and Montgomery contractors who provide stress-free, customized, and cost-effective home remodeling solutions. For example, HGI Remodeling is a company known for European-influenced designs, 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, and customized bathroom & kitchen remodeling plans without putting up major costing barriers.
— Amy M
Home remodeling designs have gone under significant changes in the last few years. For instance, professionals working from home want a more functional and spacious kitchen that enables a smooth transition from a Zoom call to cooking their favorite meals. That is why ceiling-high cabinets and built-in coffee stations have become a popular trend in 2022. For this reason, many home-remodeling companies have started to offer free in-home consultations to understand the style and vision of the homeowners. HGI Remodeling provides a discovery session and 3D renderings for the design and construction plan for kitchen remodeling in Spring and Montgomery.
Although overlooked as being the non-glamorous aspect of a home, a beautiful and well-designed bathroom with matching colors and stylish hardware enhances the living experience. In addition, a well-planned bathroom can be a convenient location for routine tasks and a soothing retreat at the end of the day. However, upgrading bathrooms often accompany the same misconception as in kitchen remodeling. Homeowners think that bathroom remodeling in Spring and Montgomery can be expensive and time-consuming. The good news is that some contractors like HGI Remodeling create a conceptual 3D design after consulting homeowners before offering a within-budget design and construction plan.
This way, customers completely understand the costs and modifications required to transform their outdated bathrooms into a designer space where they would love to spend time. In addition, this home remodeling expert company has an experienced team of technicians, plumbers, and tradesmen to complete any bathroom renovation project on time. From functional architectural designs to luxurious fixtures for the kitchen and from a traditional to a combination of modern bathroom features, transforming a living space doesn’t always mean expensive. All homeowners need to do is consult and hire a knowledgeable and expert home renovation company like HGI Remodeling for the remodeling project who can help Houston-based homeowners achieve their dream project into a reality without breaking their bank.
About HGI Remodeling
HGI Remodeling is a leading home renovation company in Houston and has won the Best of Houzz Service Award 3 years in a row for its services. HGI Remodeling understands that every one of its projects is unique. The HGI team puts up 110% of its effort to assist clients in enhancing the quality of life in their homes without sacrificing the integrity of their budgets or schedules.
Aleksandra Missbrener
HGI Remodeling
+1 832-802-7127
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other