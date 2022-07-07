Nashville Rock Band Fit For Rivals Reveals Their “Secret” Single

Photo by Imani Givertz

They’re back - They’re amazing - They’re bursting through the music industry’s B.S.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “secret” is out. Nashville band Fit For Rivals announced the release of their explosive new single “Secret,” out July 22 through Freak Machine Records. Penned by lead vocalist Renee Phoenix and bandmate Thomas Amason, the new single is the latest in a series of releases slated through December 2022.

“Secret,” beginning with a battle banging of the snare and driving electric guitar, reveals the “man behind the curtain” of the music industry. With her signature gravelly growl, Phoenix offers a warning in the chorus: “I know your secret / No I won’t keep it.” The biting guitar before the chorus wails in warning. Fit For Rivals has all of the bite to back their bark as they call out the music industry’s two-faced facade.



“Sick as a dog

Bone of contention

A sharp tongue

With bad intentions

Don’t you see you’re all the same?

Living off somebody's name

In Jesus name you better pray”

“The song is about knowing too much about what's behind the curtain in the music industry. Kind of like The Wizard of Oz. It's ambiguous enough that you can relate this to other parts of your life though, not just exclusively to my experience. Those are the kind of lyrics that I love to write,” says Phoenix.

Set for world domination, Fit For Rivals announced they will be releasing new music with heavily anticipated collaborations through the end of the year.

“Secret” is available for PRE-SAVE HERE.



About Fit For Rivals

Frontwoman Renée Phoenix began her music career with gritty, punk college band The Explicits. Phoenix met Thomas Amason while performing with The Explicits and started writing together, leading to the inception of Fit For Rivals. .

Originating in Jacksonville, Florida in 2009, Fit For Rivals is a punk rock band. Their debut studio album Steady Damage sparked major success, with single “Crash” featuring in multiple films and television programs, such as sports drama “Legendary” featuring John Cena and Donald Glover. An established group in the alternative music scene, they’ve received international success and toured with industry giants I Prevail, Dayseeker, Icon For Hire, Flyleaf, and everyone in between.

Inspired by The Vines, Queens of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters, Fit For Rivals channels their rock n’ roll rage into heavy backbeats and fuzzy guitar licks.

“I feel like I generally tap into anger or more volatile emotions,” says Phoenix on her songwriting.

Coming back from a hiatus initiated in 2018, Fit For Rivals released “Wake the Dead” in April. The single and accompanying music video are available HERE.



Learn more about Fit For Rivals at https://freakmachinerecords.com/fitforrivals and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.

Fit For Rivals - Wake The Dead