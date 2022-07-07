Expansion of Cloud-Based Technology Enables the Global Data Center UPS Market to Reach USD 8,464 Million by 2030

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Data Center UPS Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

The Global Data Center UPS Market size accounted for USD 5,217 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 8,464 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.



The current digital revolution is spreading throughout the industrial sector as a result of 5G, IoT-based technology, and cloud services. As a result of the proliferation of digitalization, an increase in the number of connected customers, and an increase in information, more data is being generated. Furthermore, old data is seen as valuable by business owners and has become an essential element in predicting the future, driving the need for more convenient storage solutions. As a result, the use of data centers in organizations for the continuous processing and distribution of large amounts of data is increasing. The data center UPS market is being driven by the growing trend toward cloud technology, networking, and the need for convenient data storage systems. As a result, the number of UPS installations in organizations has increased, allowing them to use power more effectively and efficiently.

UPS provides continuous power to data centers and protects them from power outages. As the IT and telecom, banking, media and entertainment, and manufacturing industries, as well as internet streaming media and gaming applications, grow in popularity, so does the use of data center UPS. These factors are strengthening the UPS market, and the global data center UPS market is expected to grow in the coming years. Data Center UPS systems are widely used in hyperscale data centers to maintain infrastructure during voltage fluctuations, suppress power outages, and improve sustainability and operational costs. UPS solutions help to meet growing power needs by providing high output performance, ideal reliability, and expandability, as well as improved power tracking and instrumentation by protecting critical, customized data from the critical application.

Report Coverage:

Market Data Center UPS Market Market Size 2021 USD 5,217 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 8,464 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.6% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Component, By Data Center Size, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Clary Corporation, Belkin International Inc., Eaton Corporation, AEG Power Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intellipower Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd., Panduit Corporation, and Power Innovations International Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Data Center UPS Market Growth Aspects

While data center deployment spans a wide range of industries, the IT and telecommunications, medical, media and entertainment, and manufacturing domains are said to be the primary data center UPS users. For improved performance, this industry, especially the banking sector, has been witnessed to implement the online UPS solution. This demonstrates that the online data center UPS, one of the most important aspects of this entrepreneurial vertical, has gained importance in recent years. One important reason for this is that these systems are extremely useful in industrial applications such as telecommunication services and information and technology, which necessitate high power output, frequency control, and power management. Furthermore, this system is extremely popular due to the advantages of converting incoming power twice, eliminating glitches, and supplying smooth and constrained output power, which has had a significant impact on the business expansion scale of the data center UPS market share.

The data center UPS industry is expected to expand in the coming years due to the explosive growth of digital infrastructure as a result of rising digitization. Furthermore, the Data Center UPS Market is being propelled by rising cloud computing adoption. Data centers with multiple servers require power 24 hours a day. To keep up with the significant increase in energy consumption, such data centers will require significant advances in storage systems in the coming years.

Data Center UPS Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global data center UPS market. North America will account for more than one-third of the global data center UPS market by 2021. North America has the largest cloud computing market, creating a huge opportunity for the Data Center UPS Market. The majority of cloud computing vendors, including IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft, are also based in the United States and use Data Centers UPS. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based technology, the introduction of 5G, and the introduction of connected technology in North America all present opportunities for the data center UPS market.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the global data center UPS market, owing to the increasing number of cooperative data centers in emerging markets such as India, Japan, and China. The region's exponential population growth has resulted in the expansion of cellular operators, telecommunications, information technology, and all other industries, which has directly increased the size of the data center UPS market.

Data Center UPS Market Segmentation

The global data center UPS market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on component, data center size, and application. Based on the component, the market is divided into solution, and service. Based on the data center size, the market separated into small, medium, and large. Based on application, the market is categorized into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, colocation, and others.

Data Center UPS Market Players

Some key players covered global in the data center UP industry are General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Clary Corporation, Belkin International Inc., Eaton Corporation, AEG Power Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intellipower Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd.,Panduit Corporation, and Power Innovations International Inc.

