Amazon, DAZN, and Eleven Sports Among Leading Sports Streaming Platforms | Globaldata Plc

Amazon sets an example for other major players in the sports broadcasting market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Video Streaming and Sport – Thematic Research” report offered by GlobalData looks at the current state of sports broadcasting, and how OTT has changed the sector.



The rise of the internet and streaming platforms has changed the way fans view sports. While many of the older generations still prefer viewing live at stadiums, many younger fans are now inclined to view from home on multiple screens, to keep up with different games/sports. While brands such as Amazon were initially focused on film/TV content for their streaming platform, they have made significant headway in recent years in securing sports rights. The company has managed to secure significant rights deals with the Premier League and NFL and will be looking to expand its share of the sports rights market even further in the coming years.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Video Streaming and Sports Theme

Rise of streaming

Performance issues

Virtual reality (VR)



Key Industry Trends Impacting the Video Streaming and Sports Theme

Financial growth

Media Rights

Shifting audience demographics

Piracy

Teams/leagues & OTT



For more insights on market trends impacting the sports streaming theme, download a sample report

Video Streaming and Sport Value Chain

Subscriptions

Advertising

Pay-per-View (PPV)



For more insights on the sports streaming theme value chain, download a sample report

Leading Companies Associated with Sports Streaming

Amazon

DAZN

Eleven Sports

Eurosport

Facebook

HBO

NBC

Sky

To know more about leading sports streaming companies, download a sample report

Video Streaming and Sport Thematic Intelligence Report Scope

Overview of the history of streaming platforms and their growth in terms of broadcasting live sports in recent years.

Key trends currently dominating the streaming industry and pinpoints why the sector has seen such growth in recent years.

Detailed analysis of all the pros and cons of streaming platforms, and the challenges that many of these platforms have to face currently and will continue to face in the future.

A look at the potential future of streaming platforms and sports, and projections on how the industry might grow in the coming years.

A detailed look at the streaming value chain, and how different areas of the sector generates revenue and business.



Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how streaming platforms have entered the world of live sports, and the challenges faced in broaching this area.

Discusses how the landscape of sports broadcasting has been permanently altered by the rise in technology, and the direction streaming platforms are headed in as they continue to secure media rights.

GlobalData’s thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.



Related Reports

Financial Services (Payment) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape – Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies – Click h ere

Kentucky Derby, 2022 – Post Event Analysis – Click h ere

Chile Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Landscape – Click h ere

UEFA European Club (Union of European Football Associations) Competition Finals, 2022 – Post Event Analysis – Click h ere

Tire Partnerships – Property Profile, Sponsorship, and Media Landscape – Click here



Sports Streaming Market Overview

Key Technology Trends Rise of Streaming, Performance Issues, and Virtual Reality (VR) Key Industry Trends Financial Growth, Media Rights, Shifting Audience Demographics, Piracy, and Teams/ Leagues & OTT Key Value Chains Subscriptions, Advertising, and Pay-per-View (PPV) Leading Companies Amazon, DAZN, Eleven Sports, Eurosport, Facebook, HBO, NBC, and Sky

FAQs

What are the key technology trends impacting the sports and video streaming theme?

The key technology trends impacting the sports streaming theme are the rise of streaming, performance issues, and virtual reality (VR).

What are the key industry trends impacting the sports and video streaming theme?

The key industry trends in the sports streaming theme are financial growth, media rights, shifting audience demographics, piracy, and teams/ leagues & OTT.

What are the value chains in the sports and video streaming theme?

The value chains in the sports streaming theme are subscriptions, advertising, and pay-per-view (PPV).

Which are the key companies associated with the sports and video streaming theme?

The key companies associated with the sports streaming theme are Amazon, DAZN, Eleven Sports, Eurosport, Facebook, HBO, NBC, and Sky.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Players

3. Thematic briefing

4. Trends

4.1 Technology trends

4.2 Industry trends

5. Industry Analysis

5.1 Market size and growth forecasts

5.2 Timeline

6. Value chain

7. Companies

8. Further reading

9. Our thematic research methodology

10. About GlobalData

11. Contact us

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400