MeatSoHorny Expands Product Line with Acquisition of Worth a Squirt Hot Sauces

Acquisition Helping to Alleviate Hot Sauce Shortage Spurred by Supply Chain Issues

The timing is ideal, as our nation currently faces a hot sauce shortage due to ongoing supply chain issues and a limited supply of chili peppers.” — Gary Marandola

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeatSoHorny, a company focused on unique specialty rubs for everything from brisket to wagyu steak, is proud to announce its acquisition of Worth a Squirt Hot Sauces. A line known for real heat and real flavor that enhances just about everything on your plate, Worth a Squirt will complement the rub line that has already put MeatSoHorny on the radar of BBQ enthusiasts nationwide.

A culinary game-changer, Worth a Squirt Hot Sauces are hand-crafted in Canada using only the highest quality, all-natural, whole ingredients along with pesticide-free Scotch Bonnet peppers exclusively farmed in the Caribbean for Worth a Squirt. The low-sodium sauces, made without any extracts or fillers, come in five flavors including Epic Original, Garlic, Mango, Lime and Pineapple. The Garlic hot sauce is the company’s No. 1 best seller and received the Canadian Hot Sauce Award for Best Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce.

MeatSoHorny was founded by Gary Marandola Jr. who rose to fame on TikTok as the “Drinking Chef with a BBQ Problem,” and was featured on Season 1 of Chef Gordon Ramsey’s newest culinary gauntlet airing on FOX, Next Level Chef. The competition-style show featured 15 chefs divided into three teams competing against one another in a series of cooking challenges. In each episode, chefs are assigned to kitchens with varying tools and devices available to them, and are given only 45 minutes to prepare, cook and plate a specific dish for the judges.

With more than 2 million TikTok followers and a thriving business, Marandola focuses on taking flavor to the next level with each rub he creates, which to date includes Rub Your Chub All-Purpose Rub, Pecker’s Chugging Beer Can Chicken & Seafood Rub, Frisky Fiesta Carne Asada, Rosemary Beef Rub, Pecan Tom’s Rib Rub, Butter Me Up Rub, Maple Bourbon, Sweet Honey Pork Rub, Squid’s Asian Fusion Rub, The Truffle Hunter’s SPG, and Horny Hex Cajun Rub.

“My passion is in creating great rubs that lead to a mouth-watering experience,” said Marandola. “The addition of Worth a Squirt Hot Sauces to our product line is the perfect complement, allowing us to offer flavors that will take consumers even further over the edge. The timing is ideal, as our nation currently faces a hot sauce shortage due to ongoing supply chain issues and a limited supply of chili peppers. We’re proud to help bring high-quality hot sauces to people across the country and confident they’ll become repeat customers once they’ve experienced Worth a Squirt.”

To learn more about MeatSoHorny and its new line of hot sauces, visit https://meatsohorny.com.