Boscola’s “Christine’s Law” to Protect Motorists from Snow and Ice Passes Senate, Heads to Governor’s Desk

Harrisburg, PA – July 6, 2022 – Senator Lisa Boscola’s legislative proposal that would require drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms passed the Senate earlier today and will now head to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

Named “Christine’s Law,” Boscola said her proposal would help prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Palmer Township on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield.

“I have been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get Christine’s Law on the books ever since that tragic accident over a decade and a half ago,” Boscola said. “It’s been a long road to get this bill to the Governor’s desk, but it was a fight I had to win for Christine’s husband Frank and son Matthew.”

“There are no words to adequately express the importance of Christine’s Law to our family. Christine is dearly missed by her family and friends,” Frank and Matthew Lambert stated upon hearing of the Senate concurrence vote. “Senator Boscola never gave up the fight to get this bill to the Governor. We cannot thank her enough for her tenacity and compassion.”

“My bill is first and foremost about public safety,” Boscola said. “The goal of Christine’s Law is to increase public awareness and make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befallen to the Lamberts don’t happen to other families.”

She said her proposal would strengthen the existing law by deterring drivers and preventing tragedies before they happen.

The current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. Christine’s Law would be more proactive, giving police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard.

Senate Bill 1094 was amended to include the language of Boscola’s Senate Bill 114 on June 22, 2022. The House voted unanimously to pass the amended version of SB 1094 on June 29, 2022 and the Senate subsequently concurred on those amendments to SB 1094 during today’s session. SB 1094 will now be sent to the desk of Governor Wolf for his review. Should Governor Wolf sign Christine’s Law, it would go into effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.

