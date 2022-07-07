American Standard Capital is Now a Nationwide Lender for Small Balance and Middle Market Commercial Real Estate Loans

Company Provides Funding to Owners/Operators, Brokers and Investors for Investment and Owner-Occupied Properties Across the U.S.

...We look at the whole picture, address any credit issues with recommendations for remediation, with an excellent track record of closed commercial real estate transactions.” — Tom Ravert

NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Standard Capital (ASC) has expanded its focus beyond the NYC metro market to now offer financing nationwide to the commercial real estate market. ASC services stabilized income-producing properties with loans starting at $1 million for investment properties and at $2.5 million for owner-occupied properties. Financing is available across all commercial asset classes: mixed use, multifamily, community retail, professional office, warehouse/logistics and self-storage

ASC was launched earlier this year in recognition of how borrowers are often overlooked by traditional lenders—and that many financial institutions are not equipped to handle the needs of these owners and investors. The initial focus was on New York City’s five boroughs and the surrounding NY/NJ metro region. The firm now has lending power in all 50 states.

Decades of experience with a consultative approach

ASC’s principals, Glenn Thomas and Tom Ravert, each have decades of experience working with real estate owners and investors, mortgage and commercial real estate brokers, and third parties involved in the commercial real estate space, such as attorneys and accountants who refer their clients for financing. They have developed a proprietary, highly efficient, secure CRE lending platform backed by their consultative approach to business, transparency throughout the lending process, and straightforward decision-making.

“What sets us apart is not only the efficient platform we’ve developed but how we work with our clients and the third parties that refer us,” said Thomas. “For one, we look at the whole picture, address any credit issues with recommendations for remediation, with an excellent track record of closed commercial real estate transactions. And with our referral partners, we get their deals done while they maintain their valuable client relationships . . . and get a finder’s fee from us for every deal of theirs that we close. Everyone wins.”

Supporting bankers with financial solutions

Ravert added that ASC has launched a special banker program for bank officers who are seeking to close more transactions or whose clients require more complex financing solutions, without adding to their staff or workload.

“Many bankers are not able to close deals for various reasons,” noted Ravert. “The loans may be for properties or amounts outside of the banks’ footprint or strict lending criteria, for instance. We offer support with fast turnarounds, flexible terms, and a strong credit product without the need for a deposit relationship. Plus, our team handles all the loan origination and underwriting, and gets to closing more quickly.”

Anyone interested in learning more about how American Standard Capital works can download the lending guide at https://www.americanstandardcapital.com/lendingguide.

For those interested in partnering with ASC for commercial real estate loans, contact Glenn Thomas or Tom Ravert at info@only-cre.com or (845) 512-5600.