Eye Mask Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.21 Billion at a CAGR of 5.3%, in 2030

Eye Mask Market Size – USD 2.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Trends –Increasing hectic lifestyle and increasing middle-class population.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of sleep disorders among people is the key factor driving market revenue growth

The global eye mask market size was USD 2.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by demand for sleep quality improvement among cardiac patients.

Humans have a basic need for sleep. Better disease recovery is correlated with getting good sleep. Patients in Coronary Care Units who are hospitalized frequently have sleep disorders. Environmental elements such as noise, discomfort from interventions, and pain are linked to these illnesses. Additionally, the psychological strain of having a fatal illness and its complications may increase patients' chance of developing sleep disorders. Cardiovascular problems, such as high blood pressure and heart rate, might be linked to sleep difficulties. Therefore, it is important to improve sleep quality in cardiac patients. In cardiac patients, wearing an eye mask can considerably enhance sleep quality. An eye mask is a piece of clothing designed to conceal both eyes. The mask is secured on the patient's head by the device's elastic strap. It is made to prevent any incoming light from reaching the patient's eyes and to create a complete state of darkness. One of the nursing interventions that can enhance patients' sleep quality by reducing ambient light is the use of an eye mask.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The gel eye masks segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Gel eye masks are very effective at reducing eye pressure, reducing tension, and minimizing wrinkles, puffy eyes, and dark circles. It decreases sorrow, eases eye strain, and allows consumers to relax during downtime or spa treatments. Gel eye masks have been shown by some persons to be effective in treating headaches and migraines. It calms the migraine-prone region of the forehead between the eyes. Eye and forehead pain from the sinus can also be relieved with cool gel eye masks.

• The offline segment revenue accounted for the largest share in 2021. Customers prefer buying eye masks in person since they can choose from a wide variety of products, carefully assess them, and get the assistance and knowledge they require from the staff members working in the customer service departments. As a result, the number of specialty stores carrying BPC products grows, which boosts eye mask sales through the offline distribution channel.

• The men segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules lead to sleeping diseases among men. Moreover, an increase in the number of cardiac diseases among men is driving demand for eye masks, which drives revenue growth of the market to some extent.

• The market in North America is expected to register the largest revenue share in the global eye masks market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of DED in the U.S is expected to drive up the demand for eye masks. According to research, dry eyes affect between 16 Billion and 49 Billion Americans nowadays. This represents between 5% and 15% of the population. Dry eye disease costs the U.S. economy more than USD 55.4 Billion per year. Moreover, an increase in sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome among people is further driving revenue growth of the market. According to the American Sleep Association 2021, In the U.S., 50-70 Billion persons suffer from sleep issues. In the U.S., obstructive sleep apnea affects 25 Billion persons.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Estée Lauder Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Amorepacific Corporation, Innisfree, LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), Kao Corporation, Chanel, and Unilever plc

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global eye masks market based on type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloth Eye Masks

• Gel Eye Masks

• Weighted Eye Masks

• Cushioned Eye Masks

• Heated Eye Masks

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Offline

• Online

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

