AI Exosphere Unveils a New Division of Satellite Writer Addressing B2B Services Called Satellite Publishing

Satellite Publishing

AI Exosphere Logo

AI Exosphere NVIDIA Inception

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Exosphere today announced the launch of its new division called Satellite Publishing. The company plans to focus on creating content for businesses and services using AI.

Satellite Publishing is a division of AI Exosphere dedicated to providing AI-powered content creation and distribution solutions for businesses and services.

In addition to publishing content, AI Exosphere plans to provide high-quality content marketing services and other AI-based services, including but not limited to voice-over, web design, and social media management.

"Our vision is to create a platform that allows anyone to become visible and gain authority online," said Sal Peer, founder of AI Exosphere.

Satellite Publishing is looking for top stories about local businesses in many areas. The goal is to cover local business owners and get them increased visibility.

"Our goal is to empower individuals with the ability to publish content on any topic they choose," said Alex Athey.

About AI Exosphere

AI Exosphere is a software company focused on empowering people through Artificial Intelligence. AI Exosphere created the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) business assistant, HailyAI. HailyAI is an AI assistant who can write blog posts and press releases and distribute with minimal human input. HailyAI can be used by consumers, small businesses, and large corporations.

