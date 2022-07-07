AI Exosphere Unveils a New Division of Satellite Writer Addressing B2B Services Called Satellite Publishing
AI Exosphere Unveils a New Division of Satellite Writer Addressing B2B Services Called Satellite Publishing
We want to democratize content creation and distribution.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Exosphere today announced the launch of its new division called Satellite Publishing. The company plans to focus on creating content for businesses and services using AI.
— said Sal Peer, founder of AI Exosphere.
Satellite Publishing is a division of AI Exosphere dedicated to providing AI-powered content creation and distribution solutions for businesses and services.
In addition to publishing content, AI Exosphere plans to provide high-quality content marketing services and other AI-based services, including but not limited to voice-over, web design, and social media management.
"Our vision is to create a platform that allows anyone to become visible and gain authority online," said Sal Peer, founder of AI Exosphere.
Satellite Publishing is looking for top stories about local businesses in many areas. The goal is to cover local business owners and get them increased visibility.
"Our goal is to empower individuals with the ability to publish content on any topic they choose," said Alex Athey.
About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a software company focused on empowering people through Artificial Intelligence. AI Exosphere created the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) business assistant, HailyAI. HailyAI is an AI assistant who can write blog posts and press releases and distribute with minimal human input. HailyAI can be used by consumers, small businesses, and large corporations.
Sal Peer
AI Exosphere LLC
9542746996 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Welcome To Satellite Publishing