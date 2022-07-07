Immunostimulants Market to Surpass US$ 197.6 Bn by 2032, Amid Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The immunostimulants market in Germany is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR over the next ten years. The oncology segment will account for 34.7% of the total market share by 2032, which is a significant increase from its current level and projected growth rate over this time period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunostimulants are drugs that stimulate the immune system by accelerating the activity of immune cells, tissues, and organs and also help the body to fight against sepsis and diseases.



As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global immunostimulants market was valued at around US$ 102.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of close to 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Against this backdrop, the market size is projected to reach US$ 108.2 Bn in 2022.

Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is fueling the development of immunostimulants. Around 4% of the world’s population is affected by different autoimmune diseases, which also include multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. In the U.S., autoimmune diseases represent the third most common chronic disorder.

Further, demand for immunostimulants in countries such as India and China is expected to increase at a considerable pace. Developing economies are refining their healthcare framework, owing to increasing accessibility to resources, and increasing efforts by manufacturers to gain drug approvals for international retail.

For instance, in November 2021, PharmaEssentia Corporation, a company based in Taiwan, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BESREMi, long-acting interferon for the treatment of adults with polycythemia vera.

“Rising awareness regarding immunostimulants therapy for chronic diseases across emerging economies, along with increasing investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors will fuel the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, demand for vaccines is expected to increase at a 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the oncology segment will account for 34.7% of the total market share by 2032.

By end user, hospital pharmacies held 34.3% of the total market share in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 92.85 of the North America immunostimulants market in 2021.

Sales in the Germany immunostimulants market are forecast to increase at a 6.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

Demand for immunostimulants in Japan will grow at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global immunostimulants market are investing in acquisitions and collaborations to expand their global presence. They are also investing in research and development to improve their product portfolios. Key Players - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Biogen Idec, GenSci, Sinovac, BioLegend, Invitrogen, OriGene, Biorbyt, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Amega Biotech, 3Sbio, Biosidus, Nanogen

For instance:

In August 2021, Bayer AG acquired Vividion Therapeutics to strengthen its drug discovery platform to meet the high unmet medical needs for immune-related diseases and for oncology.

In August 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb collaborated with Dragonfly Therapeutics and announced an exclusive global license for Dragonfly’s IL-12 investigational immunotherapy program.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global immunostimulants market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the immunostimulants market segment based on by product type – (colony-stimulating factors, interferons, interleukins, and vaccines), by application- (oncology, respiratory, chronic, and autoimmune disorders, and others), by end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty clinics, and online pharmacies), across seven major regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Immunostimulants Industry Research

By Product:

Colony Stimulating Factors

Interferons

Interleukins

Vaccines

By Application:

Oncology

Respiratory

Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders

Others

By End-User:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Online Pharmacies

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Pipeline Assessment

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Reimbursement Outlook

4.5. Key Marketing & Promotional Strategies Adopted By Companies

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porters Analysis

