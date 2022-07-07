Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,722 in the last 365 days.

Andean Parliament Speaker Commends Progress Achieved by Morocco in Various Areas

Andean Parliament Speaker Commends Progress Achieved by Morocco in Various Areas

MOROCCO, July 7 - The speaker of the Andean Parliament, Fidel Espinoza Sandoval commended, Wednesday in Rabat, the progress achieved by Morocco in many areas, thanks to the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

"The Kingdom is making great strides by investing in human capital, development, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy production," Espinoza Sandoval told the press, following his talks with the chairman of the Royal Advisory Council for Saharan Affairs (CORCAS), Khalihenna Ould Errachid.

These areas are essential for sustainable development in a constantly changing world, said the Andean official, who is visiting Morocco (July 01-09 July) at the head of a parliamentary delegation, at the invitation of the Moroccan Parliament.

The Andean Parliament aspires to deepen its ties with the Kingdom of Morocco, he added.

The Moroccan Parliament and the Andean Parliament had signed in July 2018 at the headquarters of the House of Advisors, a memorandum of understanding to establish channels of communication and parliamentary interaction through the exchange of visits, experiences, information and documents.

Under this memorandum of understanding, the Moroccan Parliament has the status of advanced partner with this parliamentary organization.

The Parliament of the Andean Community is a parliamentary organization created in 1979 with the aim of harmonizing legislation and accelerating integration among the member countries of this group.

MAP 07 July 2022

You just read:

Andean Parliament Speaker Commends Progress Achieved by Morocco in Various Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.