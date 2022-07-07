Morocco Reports 3,043 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 7 - Morocco reported 3,043 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 3,610 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,860,671 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,347,094, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,573,721 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 2,338 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,233,138, while recoveries increased to 1,192,229, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,245), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (653), Fez-Meknes (317), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (218), Marrakech-Safi (181), Souss-Massa (121), Draa-Tafilalet (91), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (83), the Oriental (68), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (24), Guelmim-Oued Noun (21) and Laayoune -Sakia El Hamra (21).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,133, with two new cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat and Fez-Meknes.

The number of active cases has dropped to 24,776, while 26 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 153.



MAP 06 July 2022