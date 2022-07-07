Semen Analysis Market Size, Key Vendors, Opportunities will Expand Rapidly in the Future Year 2028
The increasing number of infertility cases and expanding government attempts to provide better reimbursement conditions are propelling market expansion.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semen analysis market size was valued at USD 350.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Semen analysis is a test used to determine the viability, health, and quality of sperm. It is carried out by couples for those who are unable to conceive naturally or in facilities for reproduction and research with animals. Services from sperm banks give heterosexual couples, single women, and lesbian couples the chance to become parents. A greater number of couples now have options when it comes to reproductive concerns because of the expanding range of services offered by sperm banks. Consequently, it is projected that the market will experience a significant increase in the years to come.
The Semen Analysis Market Growth Factors
The increasing number of infertility cases and expanding government attempts to provide better reimbursement conditions are propelling market expansion. The semen analysis market is expected to develop as a result of changing lifestyles and other variables such as genetics, exposure to chemicals and pollutants, and issues with sperm or egg production. Another factor driving higher sperm donations internationally is the growing acceptance of the gay, bisexual, lesbian, and transgender (LGBT) population. Therefore, it is anticipated that the aforementioned components would have substantial growth in the years to come.
The Semen Analysis Market Segmentation:
The global Semen Analysis Market on the basis of Product Type is segmented into Instruments, Reagents & Kits, and Software. On the basis of Sample Source, the market is bifurcated into Human and Veterinary. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Diagnosis, Semen Count, and Others. On the basis of End Users, the market is categorized into Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Fertility Centers, and Others.
The Semen Analysis Market Trends:
• With more technologically advanced product options available, there will be opportunities for the semen analysis market to grow over the coming years.
• Males are determined to be the main cause of 25 to 35 percent of infertility cases and 55 percent of all cases.
The Semen Analysis Market Regional Analysis:
During the projected period, North America is expected to hold a significant portion of the worldwide semen analysis market. The main reasons propelling the semen analysis market growth in the region are the rise in male infertility rates and the availability of cutting-edge fertility treatments.
