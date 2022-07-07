Beachfront Announces Marni Rommel To Join As Vice President Of Business Development

Strategic addition will help to accelerate adoption of Beachfront's sell-side ad serving and decisioning technology with media companies

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV, has announced the addition of accomplished sales and partnerships leader Marni Rommel to lead the Business Development team as Vice President. This new addition is part of Beachfront's larger expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company's headcount grew by 20% in 2021 and is on track to increase by 40% in 2022.



In her role at Beachfront, Marni will focus on driving adoption of Beachfront's sell-side ad serving and decisioning technology, and on developing and managing monetization partnerships with leading media owners, programmers, and distributors. Progress from the Business Development team will help Beachfront accelerate growth of its partner network and usage of its technology, which enables unified ad serving across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear TV, and national addressable environments.

“I’m thrilled to bring Marni on to the team at Beachfront. Her expertise in leading customers through strategic plans and effortlessly managing complex media partnerships will be vital to our continued momentum and growth,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO of Beachfront. “We’re all very excited to drive towards - and exceed - our goals at Beachfront of redefining and transforming the television advertising market. Marni will play a pivotal role in this progress, and I am excited to see what the future holds”

Before joining Beachfront, Marni served in senior media partnerships and sales roles at Verizon Media (including Yahoo, Oath, and AOL), Videology (acquired by Amobee), and Advertising.com (acquired by AOL).

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV. Our technology enables real-time, unified ad serving and monetization across all TV and video endpoints, including connected TV (CTV), set-top box VOD, spot linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors, such as AMC, Univision, CW, the MLB, VIZIO, LG, and Vevo, utilize Beachfront’s TV-first tech stack to drive advertising revenue, improve ad operations, and deliver premium ad experiences to their viewers.

Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com