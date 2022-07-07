SEAM Group Hires Former DISH Network Executive, Lisa Walker, as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Business Strategy
SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, today announced the hiring of Lisa Walker as Chief Operating Officer.
With our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we continue to mature our global organization by adding passionate, seasoned industry veterans with proven experience leading through change.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, today announced the hiring of Lisa Walker as Chief Operating Officer. Walker will lead the company’s global operational strategy, including process efficiencies and optimization, to ensure value-added services for its growing customer base.
“As we drive our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we continue to mature our global organization by adding passionate, seasoned industry veterans who have proven experience leading through change,” said Colin Duncan, SEAM Group Chief Executive Officer. “Lisa has built an outstanding reputation based on an impressive performance and people-first management, and we are thrilled to add her expertise to our leadership team.”
Lisa joins SEAM Group after more than five years of executive leadership roles with DISH Network, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations over its manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and transportation functions. She led operations for multiple internal and outsourced manufacturing and service operations in the United States and Mexico.
Prior to DISH, Lisa was the Chief Operating Officer of a private equity-backed product realization and manufacturing firm with plants across North America and Asia. She previously led various service sales engineering and program management functions for MTS Systems, ADC, and Emerson.
“From an economic and work process standpoint, SEAM Group is well-positioned for rapid growth across the many sectors we serve, including distribution, hospitality, and the electric vehicle charging space,” Walker said. “My background in-field support and professional services made SEAM Group a great fit. I love designing and creating a strategy for the future. With SEAM Group, this means internally and for our amazing customers across the world.”
Walker earned a Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Technology Management from Bethel University. She is a previous “Top 50 Women in Business” award winner.
“Throughout my executive leadership career, I have focused on mobilizing team members and developing best-in-class strategies to drive results,” Walker said. “Joining the SEAM Group leadership team enables me to work alongside fellow passionate, customer-first individuals while taking our global organization to new heights.”
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance-focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Inspecting more than one million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.
