Mirror Market 2022-2030: Rising Adoption Of Smart Mirrors In The Automotive And Retail Industry | Reports And Data

The Global Mirror Market size was USD 122.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mirror Market size was USD 122.04 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for mirrors in interior design and decoration.

Mirrors enhance natural light and maximize the sense of space in a home and help in reducing energy costs. Therefore, a large number of architects and interior decorators prefers to put mirrors for interior design and wall decoration purpose. With the rising construction of buildings and houses, demand for mirrors are expected to accelerate revenue growth of the market. New innovations in interior decoration and designing are also expected to grow over the forecast period. According to the World Bank U.S., in 2020, the global construction industry was valued at USD 22.04 trillion. These instances of revenue growth of commercial and residential buildings in the construction mirror market play a pivotal role in driving demand.

Moreover, mirror types such as plane mirrors, spherical mirrors, convex mirrors, and crystal mirrors are widely adopted in various domestic and commercial decoration applications. A large number of developers and contractors are installing mirror panels in order to save energy costs. Also, mirrors are widely adopted as a key component in automotive rear-view functionality. Large number of automotive manufacturing companies are procuring mirrors in manufacturing cars and bikes. These factors are driving revenue growth of the market.

However, procuring low-cost mirrors from local glass and mirror manufacturers by several developers, interior decorators, and architects in order to reduce cost of projects along with war-related trade situations and production disruptions leading to fluctuations in import pricing of raw materials are expected to restraint revenue growth of the market.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Mirror Market Report:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,

• GTAT Corporation,

• Guardian Industries Holdings Site,

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.,

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited,

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook

• Plane mirror

• Spherical mirrors

• Convex mirror

• Crystal mirror

• Others

By Coating Type Outlook

• Soft coating

• Hard Coating

• Others

By End-use Channel Outlook

• Retail

• Building and apartments

• Automotive

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Interior decoration

• Microscope

• Solar furnace

• Healthcare

• Astronomy

• Others

