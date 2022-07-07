Nelson Recruitment Services Founder Featured in London In London Southbank Exhibition Live on ITV's

CALM - The Last Photo

On Wednesday 22nd of June, ITV's This Morning went live from London Southbank where 50, 6-foot-high photos were installed to raise awareness of suicide.

What an incredible honour it has been to be part of this top-secret Campaign Against Living Miserably campaign 'The Last Photo'

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday 22nd of June, ITV’s This Morning went live from London Southbank where 50, 6-foot-high photos were installed as part of the latest projectbusinessman who tragically lost his life to suicide featured in the latest campaign to raise awareness against the invisible illness from The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) each one revealing a story of suicide and the heartbreak which followed.

The Last Photo campaign showcased photos of loved ones just days before ending their life to suicide. One of the 50 emotive photos featured was of Paul Nelson, founder of Nelson Recruitment Services (NRS) who tragically lost his long battle with mental health in August 2021. Pictured with daughter Lily and wife Amy Nelson, group managing director of NRS who has worked tirelessly to fundraise for CALM since the heart-breaking death of her husband and business partner.

Amy describes the experience, “What an incredible honour it has been to be part of this top-secret Campaign Against Living Miserably campaign ‘The Last Photo’ Launched live on this morning on London’s Southbank with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield - an incredibly overwhelming project. Fantastic to meet their CEO, Simon Gunning, in person with Reiss Johnson looking forward to a long partnership together to raise awareness of this invisible illness”

The Campaign Against Living Miserably is leading a movement against suicide, the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK and hopes their gallery which ran from Wednesday 22nd- Sunday 26th June ‘can help break the silence and smash the stigma around suicide and get everyone talking about it.’

Sharing his story on the Last Photo Campaign, Amy writes, “Paul was the picture-perfect poster of someone you would never imagine taking their own life - happily married, a beautiful daughter, a perfect home, successful businesses, a holiday home, financial security.

But as Paul would say himself you can have everything in the world and feel like you have nothing when it comes to your mental health. We miss Paul every day and will continue to raise awareness of this invisible illness - we will love you forever.

Photo captured in Spain in June 2021 in our ‘happy place’ - just a few weeks later Paul was gone.”

Amy and NRS have worked with CALM previously on fundraising projects for the charity including a charity golf day and Amy hopes to continue the partnership as part of her husband’s legacy.

For further information about CALM please contact Amy Nelson: amy.nelson@nelsonrecruitmentservices.co.uk