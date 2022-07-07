High Speed Doors Market Size [2022-2028]: Emerging Technologies, Trends, Growing Demands, Business Overview, Future Growth Survey, Key Findings, Top Company Profiles, Business Development Strategy, and Forecast 2028 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Speed Doors Market Size was estimated at USD 983.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1488.60 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

High Speed Doors Market Summary:

High-Speed Doors are are manufactured to move — operating at 24 inches per second — increasing productivity and security and reducing the risk of a vehicle collision.



High-Speed Doors are are manufactured to move — operating at 24 inches per second — increasing productivity and security and reducing the risk of a vehicle collision.



Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Global High Speed Doors Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

