The Beslenme Diyetetik Platformu brand continues to organize training programs for dietitians in Turkey
Beslenme Diyetetik Platformu is a professional community operating on Instagram.IZMIR, BUCA, TURKEY, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beslenme Diyetetik Platformu, a volunteer-based established in Turkey, is continuing its efforts to support the education and professional development of dietitians. In particular, the platform aims to develop and increase the sectoral experience of dietitians. To date, a number of training programs have been organized for this purpose, with more planned for the near future. These activities are vital to ensuring that Turkish dietitians are well equipped to meet the needs of patients seeking nutritional advice and guidance. Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to.
A group of dedicated volunteers comprising the Nutrition and Dietetics Platform (BDP) recently organized a series of scientific professional organizations. This was done with the intent of meeting with university students and providing them with important topics such as psycho-diet training, branding training for dietitians and effective presentation techniques. The BDP is grateful to all who participated in making these events a success. Special thanks go to our distinguished speakers who generously gave their time and expertise. Stay tuned for more exciting initiatives from the BDP!
The first meeting, which took place at İstanbul in , focused on topics such as psycho-diet training, branding training for dietitians, and effective presentation techniques. This was an important step in raising awareness about the role of nutritionists and dietitians in Turkey. BDP will continue to work hard to promote the importance of good nutrition and healthy lifestyles.
