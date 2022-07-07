Single use Bioprocessing Market worth $20.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026", is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind the usage of single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

Based on the product, the single-use bioprocessingmarket is segmented into media bags and containers, assemblies, single-use bioreactor, disposable mixers, and others (tubing, connectors, and samplers). The media bags and containers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing market, by product, in 2021. This large share can be attributed to the growing demand for bags and containers for storage and bioreactor applications.

Based on the applications, the single-use bioprocessingmarket is broadly classified into filtration, storage, mixing, cell culture, and purification. In 2021, the filtration segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing usage of single-use tangential flow filters, pre-packed disposable columns, and depth filters in filtration. Cell culture is the fastest-growing application segment due to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in upstream processes.

Based on the on end users, the single-use bioprocessing market is categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and academic and research institutes. In 2026, the CROs and CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of the market. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to increasing investments in R&D by biopharmaceutical companies and the growing use of single-use bioreactors in process development.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The single-use bioprocessing market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America comprising the US and Canada accounted for the largest share of 37% of the market in 2020. Factors such as increasing investment in R&D activities and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals are driving the growth of this region. However, issues related to leachable and extractable are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.Compared to mature markets, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this region is propelled by factors such as improving R&D infrastructure, rising focus of market players and increasing government initiatives.

Key Players in Single Use Bioprocessing Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US),

Danaher Corporation (US),

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), and

Merck KGaA (Germany).

The key players in this market are increasingly focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, and product approvals to expand their manufacturing capabilities and increase market presence.

