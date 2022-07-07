Precision Farming Market in North America to flourish at over 12% CAGR until 2032; Weather Tracking & Forecasting to comprise 38% Usage, Finds Fact.MR

Precision Farming Will Become Widely Used In The Future. The Scarcity of Resources, Along With Unpredictable Weather Patterns, Is Driving Greater Demand for Precision Farming Equipment

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Precision Farming market is estimated to reach US$ 1.94 Billion in 2022, registering an impressive growth of 12.1%, thereby exceeding the market valuation of US$ 6 Billion by the end of 2032. The North America Precision Farming market registered a yearly growth of 12% from 2017 to 2021.



Owing to the remarkable potential in the market, the North America Precision Farming market is anticipated to grow during the assessment period, according to the Fact.MR analysis. Enhanced usage in the yield monitoring, and crop monitoring industry to ensure proper productivity is widening growth prospects for precision farming across the continent.

Manufacturers are investing in state-of-the-art technologies to cater to the ever-increasing demand for cost-effective and highly-efficient Precision Farming materials. In addition to this, next-generation technological solutions are aiding producers to provide industry-specific farming solutions.

What are the Growth Prospects for Precision Farming Market in the U.S.?

The United States controls the majority of the market, accounting for more than 51% of North American market value. The demand for precision farming technology in wealthy nations like the U.S is driven by the highly industrialized row crop farms in wealthy nations that enhance crop productivity in fewer areas.

Fact.MR forecasts that the U.S market for Precision Farming is estimated to reach US$ 2.3 Billion, following a CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period. In 2021, the market value is estimated at nearly US$ 521 Million.

The implementation of modern technologies and services has boosted the sales revenue for precision farming in the United States. For instance, the adoption of drones has offered an opportunity to define crop biomass, plant height, the presence of weeds, and water saturation in certain field areas with high precision. They deliver better and more accurate data with higher resolution in comparison to satellites.

Besides, the availability of online has become key to precision farming. EOS has designed the crop monitoring system which is a digital platform that employs satellite monitoring to speed up a farmer’s decision-making so he does not miss a crucial point of field treatment.

Key Segments Covered in the North America Precision Farming Industry Survey

North America Precision Farming Market by Technology :



Precision Farming Guidance System

Remote Sensing Precision Farming Variable-Rate Technology Precision Farming





North America Precision Farming Market by Offering :



Precision Farming Hardware

Precision Farming Software Precision Farming Services





North America Precision Farming Market by Application :



Precision Farming for Yield Monitoring

Precision Farming for Field Mapping Precision Farming for Crop Scouting Precision Farming for Weather Tracking & Forecasting Precision Farming for Irrigation Management Precision Farming for Inventory Management Precision Farming for Farm Labor Management Precision Farming for Other Applications



North America Precision Farming Market by Country :



U.S

Canada Mexico





Competitive Landscape

Key players in the North American precision farming market are undertaking state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and processes such as using advanced assembly techniques and robotic automation, etc. thereby focusing on the quality and performance enhancement of precision farming.

For instance:

In January 2022, John Deere & Co. introduced its line of autonomous tractors at the Consumer Electronics Show organized in the first week of the month, as a part and parcel of its endeavor to expand its footprint in precision agriculture domain.

In April 2021, Trimble Inc. forged a collaborative agreement with HORSCH- one of the leading manufacturers of agricultural technology globally- to establish a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the agricultural industry. The companies are currently implementing a high level of automation and driver support with steering systems, which allows a driver to perform additional in-cab tasks during active fieldwork.

Key players in the North America Precision Farming Market

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

Raven Industries

AG Junction

Trimble



Key Takeaways from North America Precision Farming Market Study

Under the technology segment, the guidance system precision farming segment holds 41% market share and is projected to rise at the rate of 12% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032

Weather tracking & forecasting account for nearly 38% market share under the application segment

United States leads the market as it holds 51% market share, and is projected to grow at the rate of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast years

Together, Canada and Mexico. are likely to represent over 48% of the overall market share in 2022

