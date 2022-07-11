Soaring Inflation, Insane Travel Costs, and in Despite, Technology Keeping Travel Affordable

Holiday Swap Logo James Asquith visiting Guinness HQ Enjoy affordable travel with Holiday Swap!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINDGDOM, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traveling has become painfully expensive worldwide, with more than a 184% increase in global hotel prices. Lodging expenses are the highest cost component of traveling today. Holiday Swap has leveraged technology to revolutionize the way people save money on accommodations.



The Holiday Swap Platform gives travelers the ability to swap homes with like-minded travelers for free and save an average of $2000, on 1 week of accommodation. For those that do not wish to swap homes, there are options to purchase or earn Holiday Swap travel tokens (1 token=$1). Hosts earn tokens that can be used on their next travel destination of choice. Users enjoy homes on the Holiday Swap platform for an average of 92% less than hotels, through tokens and swapping. Holiday Swap runs seasonal specials where tokens are sold at a discount. This is done in a way similar to the way airlines run specials on purchasing discounted frequent flyer miles. Tokens are also earned via in-app actions, such as verifying profile, inviting friends, and listing homes.

James Asquith is the founder & CEO of Holiday Swap Group. Mr. Asquith is the most frequent traveler in the world, and holds the Guinness World Record, for being the youngest male to travel to every country in the world. Mr. Asquith said, “After setting the Guinness World Record, for my travel, I wanted to create a platform, that allowed people to travel for less, and see the world”. He then founded Holiday Swap in 2018, called the “Tinder of Travel” by Business Insider and even compared with the Hollywood movie “The Holiday”. Alex Kowtun, Chief Strategy Officer said, “I am proud that Holiday Swap offers an accommodation solution to the world, to travel at prices, affordable for all”.

Technology can always be used to create economies of scale and benefit the consumer.

Learn more about us at www.holidayswap.com