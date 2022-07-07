Brandovators Announces Brokerage of the StormwaterManagement.com Domain Name
Domain brokerage firm offers an exclusive opportunity to dominate the $13 Billion stormwater management sector
Companies need to assess the upside potential from growth and sales when seeking to acquire a premium domain name…”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandovators is pleased to announce the exclusive brokerage of the StormwaterManagement.com domain name, representing a rare opportunity for a stormwater management firm to acquire this industry-defining asset. Such an acquisition provides a wide array of potential benefits including brand positioning, reduction in market costs, and improved online presence. Additionally, CFO’s & CEO’s can rest assured that such an asset can also reflect well on a balance sheet.
“Companies need to assess the upside potential from growth and sales when seeking to acquire a premium domain name…,” stated Anthony Kirlew, founder of Brandovators. According to Kirlew, two great questions to ask when considering investing in a high-value domain name are, “Could this lead to an increase in business to the tune of 6 or 7 figures per year?” and “How would I feel if a competitor acquired this domain and used it to compete against me for market share?”
Dot Com is the most widely used domain extension, and therefore is preferred as it is most memorable to consumers. It also typically commands the highest price. Historically, companies have flourished - and continue to thrive - by acquiring industry-defining premium domain names such as CarInsurance.com, CybersecurityJobs.com, and VacationRentals.com (which commanded a record $35 Million Dollars!) This current offering represents another such acquisition opportunity, albeit at a fraction of the cost of VacationRentals.com.
According to a recent press release by ResearchAndMarkets.com, "Global stormwater management market stood at USD13430.79 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% by 2026."
About Brandovators
Brandovators is a trusted domain name brokerage firm assisting emerging companies across a wide array of industries acquire premium domain names.
