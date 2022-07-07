Submit Release
Request for Proposal for Sub-Regional Study on Transforming Education System in Ensuring Learning and Skills to Support School-to-Work Transitions

Dear Sir/Madam,

You are invited to submit an offer for Sub-regional Study on Transforming Education System in Ensuring Learning and Skills to Support School-to-Work Transitions in accordance with the present Request for Proposal (RFP) from institution/organization/company, which has been extended from the previous deadline of 30 June 2022 to be 23 July 2022.

The RFP consists of this cover page and the following Annexes:
Annex I    Term of Reference (ToR) Sub-regional Study on Transforming Education System in Ensuring Learning and Skills to Support School-to-Work Transitions

Please send your offer comprising of technical proposal and financial proposal to:

Email: jakarta@unesco.org 
Subject: RFP TVET & Literacy (JAK/QUO/22/ED/018)
Deadline: 23 July 2022

Your proposal and any supporting documents must be in English.
This letter is not to be construed in any way as an offer to contract with your firm/institution. Your proposal could, however, form the basis for a contract between your company and UNESCO.

