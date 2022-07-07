Carbmee Signs on Senior Experts from BCG as it Heads to the U.S. with the German Accelerator Program

Dominik Steffani Karsten Wysk Left to right: Christian Heinrich, Co-founder, Dominik Steffani, Karsten Wysk, Robin Spickers, Co-founder

Highlighting the urgency of climate action, Berlin-based climate tech startup, carbmee, is breaking new ground as it gains traction

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Berlin-based carbon management SaaS company, carbmee GmbH, has been accepted as part of German Accelerator’s 2022 cohort. The German Accelerator program empowers German startups to scale globally, taking high-potential companies on a fast-paced learning journey to understand, discover, and access the world’s leading innovation hubs in the U.S. and Asia. This comes as the company has already begun to gain attention in the North American market with Gartner Inc. highlighting carbmee as a Cool Vendor in Sourcing, Procurement, & Supply Chain for 2022 and Frost & Sullivan recognizing carbmee with the 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Carbon Management Industry. Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, Mahesh Radhakrishnan, noted that, “carbmee stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch solutions with far-reaching impact and application. The company supports customers across several emissions-intensive industries on their journey towards net-zero by facilitating the decarbonization of their complex supply chains and procurement.”

This recognition comes at a time when carbmee has begun to pick up speed with industry customers that now include enterprises such as Kärcher, Infarm, Infineon, and KWS Seed, and securing senior industry experts Dominik Steffani and Karsten Wysk from Boston Consulting Group. Dominik Steffani is the new Director of Decarbonization and Partnerships, bringing over 20 years of his extensive consulting experience in leading global cost transformation and digitalization projects—especially across industries including automotive, consumer goods, industrial goods, process industries, financial institutions and utilities. Karsten Wysk is the Head of Product and has his own extensive track record when it comes to the creation, building, and scaling of new products and organizations. He has not only co-founded and led several companies, but most recently has served as Partner & Director of Product Management at BCG Digital Ventures. Both Steffani and Wysk are excited to bring their broad range of insight to the carbmee team, helping to drive the sustainable transformation of industry enterprises.

“For over two decades I’ve helped companies to transform their operations and performance – my work at carbmee will be much the same, except I will help our customers to measure and optimize their CO2 emissions across the entire value chain. I'm excited to build on my procurement experience and work at the forefront on this existential challenge.“

“Enabling companies to reach net-zero is super important, and carbmee is filling a crucial gap in the market with this carbon management solution. I’m excited to join the team now because I believe in both the unique approach and the team itself. It feels like the right stage of maturity and organization size for me to really push product evolution to the next level in a meaningful way.”