KRAS G12C Inhibitor Lumakras Sotorasib Drug Sales Forecast USD 1 Billion By 2028

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4 Billion by 2028

Initially US To Dominate KRAS Inhibitors Market: >70% Market Share

Number of KRAS Inhibitors In Trials: > 45 Drugs

Number of Approved Drugs: 1 (Lumakras)

Lumakras Dosage, Sales, Patent & Price Insight

Solid Tumors Targeted Drugs Dominating The Clinical Trials

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Trends & Dynamics

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Future Opportunity Outlook

The advancement in bioinformatics and next generation sequencing has led to identification of several genes which have critical role in the cancer development and thus can act as potential target in drug development process. Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) is one of the frequently mutated oncogene which is associated with wide range of cancers including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). The identification of KRAS as druggable target has led to development of several potential inhibitors which can target these mutations to enhance the survival outcomes in cancer patients.

In May 2021, US FDA granted approval to Lumakras (sotorasib) as the first treatment of adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a specific type of genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The product is market by Amgen and has demonstrated to significantly enhance the overall survival rates as well as progression free survival rates. Apart from US, the drug Lumakaras has been approved across various countries including Europe, UK, UAE, Canada, Switzerland, and several other countries. The drug is approved for use with the companion diagnostic Qiagen’s Therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit, a real-time qualitative PCR assay which detects KRAS G12C and six other somatic mutations in the human KRAS oncogene, using DNA extracted from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tumor tissue.

The introduction of sotorasib in the global market has shown to transform the lung cancer treatment market as it is the first approved targeting this oncogene. Owing to its novel mechanism of action, the drug has shown huge adoption rates in the global market. For instance in first quarter of 2022, the drug sales increased by 38% from last quarter and were valued to be around US$ 62 Billion. In addition, it was observed that Lumakras has been prescribed to approximately 2,500 patients by over 1,500 physicians in both academic and community settings in initial quarter of 2022 in comparison to 2,000 patients by over 1,000 physicians in fourth quarter of 2021. The data clearly suggests the future potential of Lumakras or KRAS inhibitors in the management of cancer.

In addition to this, the approval of sotorasib has also urged the research and development activities focusing on its potential in combination therapy to enhance the tumor response or to slower down the drug resistance mechanisms. Amgen is conducting phase-I/II CodeBreaK 101 study which is evaluating the combination of Lumakras with Vectibix (panitumumab) in patients with KRAS G12C mutated colorectal cancers. The initial results of the study are highly encouraging with significant improvement in objective response rate and disease control rates. With these promising results, the company will be initiating phase-III clinical trial and therefore it is suggested that novel combination will gain approval in market by 2023. In addition to this, combination trial with other agents such as Mekinist, immune checkpoint inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, and other drug modalities are under way suggesting future potential of Lumakras in the management of KRAS mutated cancers.

Although the drug Lumkaras has shown huge adoption rates, it is analyzed that the sales of the drug will be impacted by the entrance of other potential KRAS inhibitors in the market in coming years. For instance, Adagrasib developed by Mirati Therapeutics is most advanced staged KRAS inhibitor which is expected to gain approval by end of 2022. However, the global KRAS inhibitor market will continue to grow which is mainly attributable to robust research and development activities in this domain as well as promising clinical pipeline of drugs. As per our report findings, the global KRAS inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028.





