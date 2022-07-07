Healthcare BPO Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare BPO market size is expected to grow from $247.26 billion in 2021 to $277.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The global healthcare business process outsourcing market size is expected to grow to $441.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The rapid increase of clinical process outsourcing is significantly driving the healthcare BPO market growth.

The healthcare BPO market consists of sales of healthcare business process outsourcing services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that include the practice of healthcare organizations outsourcing non-core business activities to outside vendors. Outsourced business activities or processes that provide administrative or other support to medical institutions, staff, and organizations are referred to as healthcare BPOs. Coding, billing services, transcription, and other similar tasks are frequently outsourced by healthcare institutions to BPO providers.

Global Healthcare BPO Market Trends

Technology advancements are shaping the healthcare BPO market. The key players in the healthcare BPO market are focusing on innovating the outsourced services and expanding their scope of application to gain their market position.

Global Healthcare BPO Market Segments

The global healthcare BPO market is segmented:

By Provider Service: Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning, Patient Care

By Payer Service: Human Resource Management, Claims Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Operational/Administrative Management, Care Management, Provider Management, Others

By Pharmaceutical Service: Research and Development, Manufacturing, Non-Clinical Service

By Geography: The global healthcare BPO market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare BPO global market overview, healthcare BPO industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare BPO market, healthcare BPO global market share, healthcare BPO global market segments and geographies, healthcare BPO global market players, healthcare BPO global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare BPO global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, HCL Business Services, IQVIA, IBM Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Xerox Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Infosys BPM, Firstsource Solutions, Omega Healthcare, Invensis and Wipro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

