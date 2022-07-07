Oxygen Market Players Optimize Production Levels By Adopting IoT Technology

Oxygen Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many oxygen manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. Some of the major companies adopting IoT include Linde Gases and Air Liquide.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. According to the oxygen industry report, there is an increased demand for medical oxygen due to the pandemic. In April 2021, the demand for medical oxygen in India was estimated to have increased by 5 times versus pre-pandemic levels. The surge in demand for medical oxygen is expected to drive the oxygen market growth during the period.

The global oxygen market size is expected to grow from $26.15 billion in 2020 to $37.29 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.4%. The oxygen market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 and reach $52.65 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global oxygen industry are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Yingde Gases.

TBRC’s global oxygen market segmentation is divided by type into medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, others, by application into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, mineral processing applications, healthcare, other applications, by form into liquid, gaseous, compressed.

Oxygen Market 2022 - By Type (Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral Processing Applications, Healthcare, Other Applications), By Form (Liquid, Gaseous, Compressed), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oxygen market overview, forecast oxygen market size and growth for the whole market, oxygen market segments, geographies, oxygen market trends, oxygen market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

