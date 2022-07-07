Online Travel Agents Market Players Build Positive Customer Relationships Through Direct Booking Services

Online Travel Agents Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the online travel industry are increasingly focusing on customer acquisition by launching direct booking platforms, these platforms enable customers to make a booking for their travel or accommodation from anywhere at any time, using their smartphone, these platforms attract a greater number of customers. According to the online travel agents industry analysis, the direct booking services through different platforms such as apps, websites, social media, and others offer an opportunity for players in the online travel agent market to engage with a greater number of customers and build positive customer relationships.

Online travel agents market trends include a rapid shift towards business leisure (bleisure) and food tourism is expected to be a major driver for online travel agents market growth. Bleisure travel refers to the hybrid travel model that includes both business travel and leisure travel. The individuals during their business trips to various countries prefer to explore the local cuisine, travel locations post completion of their official work. Food tourism is another major trend that is expected to drive the market for online travel agent. Food tourism focuses on authentic culinary experiences. Over the last few years, there has been increasing shift towards experiencing local delicacies of specific countries in unique food and beverages activities while travelling in the last two years.

The online travel agents market size increased from $460.90 billion in 2020 to $972.10 billion in 2025 at a rate of 16.1%. The decrease is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The online travel agent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 and reach $1,259.10 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global online travel agents market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, TripAdvisor, Inc., Trivago N.V.

TBRC’s online travel agents market report is segmented by service type into vacation packages, travel, accommodation, by mode of transport into air, others, by mode of booking into online, offline, direct.

TBRC's online travel agents market report is segmented by service type into vacation packages, travel, accommodation, by mode of transport into air, others, by mode of booking into online, offline, direct.

