Online Gambling Market Benefits From The Pandemic Lockdown

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, there has been a spike in the number of users of online gambling platforms during the pandemic lockdown, driving the online gambling market growth. Due to the social distancing restrictions imposed because of the outbreak of COVID-19, brick and mortar gambling places remained closed due to which the online gambling platforms gained a larger user base. People were forced to sit at home during the lockdown, and this increased internet traffic on all fronts. More people frequently visited gambling websites and thousands of new users registered every day. Some countries saw it as an opportunity and modified their online-gambling laws.

Online gambling market trends include companies increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for improving the overall experience for customers. With the help of AI, personalization for each user is possible as the technology can analyze the preference of the user in terms of game selection and offer a customized welcome page accordingly, helping the user to save time spent on looking for the right game. AI also helps in providing customer support in the form of chat-bots for resolving queries. Through AI, behavior patterns and gaming frauds can also be checked, which helps in preventing frauds and locks out scammers.

The online gambling market size is expected to grow from $76.79 billion in 2020 to $127.45 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The online gambling market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 and reach $192.26 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global online gambling industry are Flutter Entertainment plc, bet365 Group Ltd., Entain plc, Kindred Group plc, William Hill PLC.

TBRC’s online gambling market report is segmented by game type into betting, casino, lottery, poker, online bingo, others, by device into desktop, mobile, other devices.

