Strategies For Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to grow from $5.94 billion in 2021 to $6.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The global probiotics dietary supplement market size is expected to grow to $8.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The prevalence of digestive disorders is expected to propel the probiotics dietary supplements industry growth.

The probiotics dietary supplement market consists of the sale of probiotics dietary supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the live microorganisms when consumed in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. The probiotics dietary supplements are used to balance the friendly bacteria in the digestive system, help in preventing and treating diarrhea, and also improve some mental health conditions in humans. Probiotics dietary supplements are available in the form of capsules, powders, liquids, and other forms, with a wide range of strains and doses. Rather than single strains, they frequently contain mixed cultures of live microorganisms.

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are shaping the probiotic dietary supplements market. The companies operating in the probiotics dietary supplements market are collaborating on the development of advanced dietary supplements.

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segments

The global probiotics dietary supplements market is segmented:

By Source: Yeast, Bacteria

By Form: Capsules, Chewables and Gummies, Powders, Tablets and Softgels, Others

By Distribution Channel: Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer

By Application: Infant Formula, Food Supplement, Specialty Nutrients, Nutritional Supplements

By End-Use: Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics

By Geography: The global probiotics dietary supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides probiotics dietary supplements global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global probiotics dietary supplements market, probiotics dietary supplements global market share, probiotics dietary supplements global market segmentation and geographies, probiotics dietary supplements global market players, probiotics dietary supplements global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The probiotics dietary supplements market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Probi, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ProbioFerm, Probium, UAS Laboratories, BioGaia, Contract NUTRA, Custom Probiotics Inc., Mercola Probiotics, Nebraska Cultures, Nutraceutix, NutraScience Labs, Winclove BV, and Bayer AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

